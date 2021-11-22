Christmas comes to the Royal Albert Hall – book your tickets today!

Celebrate Christmas with carols and the Royal Choral Society. Picture: Royal Albert Hall

The Royal Albert Hall has been the home of Christmas in London for the last 150 years. Here’s how you can be part of the celebrations.

After a year away, the Royal Albert Hall is opening its doors this December for a special season of heart-warming live music events, inviting audiences to join in a much-needed celebration together.

The historic venue will be presenting over 50 performances across 27 days. And there’ll be something for everyone, from Christmas carols and traditional concerts to jazz and a classic ballet.

Celebrated 150-strong choir, the Royal Choral Society, was formed as part of the Royal Albert Hall’s official opening and has sung at the Hall every Christmas since 1872. And this year is no different, as they return to their spiritual home with a festive programme packed full of glorious carols old and new.

Handel’s Messiah has featured on the Hall’s programme since 1871. Picture: Royal Albert Hall

From the choir, you’ll hear traditional favourites Silent Night, Hark! the Herald Angels Sing, and O Come all Ye Faithful with musical accompaniment from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, featuring baritone Julien Van Mellaerts and special guest reader Baroness Floella Benjamin.

Handel’s choral masterpiece, the Messiah, will return to the London landmark, featuring over a hundred sublime voices and the majestic sounds of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra alongside vocal soloists Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha, Claire Barnett-Jones, Thomas Atkins, Simon Shibambu and the Philharmonia Chorus.

A true Royal Albert Hall tradition, the Messiah has featured on the Hall’s programme since 1871 and 2021 is no exception.

International opera star Jonas Kaufmann will also grace the stage for his only UK performance in the UK this year, in an evening of beloved Christmas music.

Accompanied by the German State Philharmonic and conductor Jochen Rieder, Kaufmann will sing renditions of traditional favourites from his native Germany right through to the swinging American Christmas of Bing Crosby and Ella Fitzgerald including O Holy Night and White Christmas.

And it wouldn’t be Christmas without Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker.

Festive favourite The Nutcracker returns to the London landmark. Picture: Royal Albert Hall

Birmingham Royal Ballet’s festive favourite returns for its fourth season at the Royal Albert Hall. The enchanting, critically acclaimed production, featuring Tchaikovsky’s sumptuous score, is the quintessential Christmas treat for all the family.

Created exclusively for the Royal Albert Hall, with gorgeous period costumes, stunning lighting, and dazzling projections from Tony-award winning 59 Productions, this Christmas classic is brought to life by world-class dancers and orchestra, the Royal Ballet Sinfonia.

