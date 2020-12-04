Christmas at the Royal Albert Hall – book your tickets now!

Christmas at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Royal Albert Hall

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with the Royal Albert Hall!

The Royal Albert Hall has been the home of Christmas in London for almost 150 years.

And for the first time ever, the historic venue will stream Christmas events direct from its spectacular auditorium to the comfort of your home.

So gather your household, organise a watching party with family and friends and be part of the magic once more as the Royal Albert Hall brings Christmas to you, with the joyful sounds of the Philharmonia Chorus, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Royal Choral Society and many more incredible performers.

Carols at the Royal Albert Hall, recorded in the venue’s spectacular surroundings, have become a festive favourite over the years and 2020 will be no exception. Watch from home as the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Richard Cooke, along with the Royal Choral Society and the National Youth Choirs of Great Britain sing the world’s favourite carols, with organ accompaniment on the Voice of Jupiter, a 9,999 pipe organ.

Royal Choral Society. Picture: Royal Albert Hall

And it wouldn’t be Christmas without Handel’s Messiah. On Tuesday 15 December, the sublime voices of the Philharmonia Chorus will be accompanied by majestic sounds of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and combined with special guest vocalists Francesca Chiejina, Katie Bray, Trystan Llŷr Griffiths and Dingle Yandell.

A true Royal Albert Hall tradition, Handel’s Messiah has featured on the Hall’s programme since 1871, and this year you can enjoy the beloved masterpiece streamed direct to the comfort of your home.

Alongside essentials from the Hall’s Christmas tradition, the season will include quintessential Christmas carols, classical concerts, big band music, family fun and much more!

Plus you can book your tickets with confidence this Christmas thanks to the Royal Albert Hall’s Covid-19 refund and exchange policy.

See the full programme for Christmas at the Royal Albert Hall below, and click on the titles to buy your tickets.

Storytime with Father Christmas

Friday 4 – Friday 18 December

Father Christmas returns in an all new, safe and jolly festive experience.

Christmas with the Royal Choral Society

Wednesday 9 December, 7.30pm

A festive programme packed full of glorious carols old and new.

Guy Barker’s Big Band Christmas

Friday 11 December, 7.30pm

A swinging, soulful celebration of big band music with a Christmas twist!

Handel’s Messiah

Tuesday 15 December, 7.00pm

The annual performance of Handel’s sacred oratorio is a true Royal Albert Hall tradition.

Carols at the Royal Albert Hall

Friday 18 – Wednesday 23 December 1.30pm and 7.30pm

Join us for London’s most magical carol concerts of the season

Get your tickets for Christmas at the Royal Albert Hall here.