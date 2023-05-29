Get your tickets to ‘BST Hyde Park, All Things Orchestral’ – an evening of orchestral music for the family

29 May 2023, 06:00

American Express presents BST Hyde Park’s opening night of 2023 will host the launch of a very special new classical music live experience All Things Orchestral on Friday 23 June. Picture: Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra
Enjoy an evening of orchestral music for all the family, in the lush surroundings of London’s iconic Hyde Park...

Classical music comes to London’s Hyde Park this summer, with a concert featuring the world-famous Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and soloist, star tenor Alfie Boe.

‘American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, All Things Orchestral’ is a spectacular new live experience for all the family, taking place on the evening of Friday 23 June.

Hosted by Classic FM presenter Myleene Klass, the event marks the start of the British summer festival for 2023, which brings a range of international performers to London’s biggest park across June and July.

Using BST Hyde Park’s famous Great Oak Stage, which has hosted the world’s biggest music legends since 2013, fans will be taken on a summer night’s journey through classical music, both traditional and modern.

American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, All Things Orchestral

As host, Myleene Klass will guide the audience through the history and stories behind the repertoire, including how they relate to contemporary music.

Klass described it as an “honour” to be involved in the event. “I’m beyond excited to be a part of making history as I host the first-ever Classical BST at Hyde Park,” she said.

“With a programme of classical and movie music that all ages know and love, helping to bring a concert like this into the heart of London is an honour.”

Lucy Noble, artistic director at AEG Presents, shared ahead of the ticket release that: “Classical and orchestral music is for everyone, and can be a lot of fun.

“Somewhere along the way, however, classical music concerts have become a hushed and staid experience. When the repertoire was written, audiences would spontaneously cheer and clap and enjoy it just like any other live music today.

“By bringing All Things Orchestral to BST Hyde Park, we will unlock that passion, accessibility and hopefully a love of classical performance for a new generation. And once again show everyone that it is music to be enjoyed just like any other.”

