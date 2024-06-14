Myleene Klass to host American Express presents BST Hyde Park’s ‘All Things Orchestral’ concert

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra players. Picture: Ben Wright

By Classic FM

Myleene Klass is hosting a spectacular live classical music experience for the whole family, starring the world-famous Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

American Express presents BST Hyde Park is one of the most iconic UK summer festivals – and this year, the opening night of 2024 will be a special classical music live experience, ‘All Things Orchestral’.

Hosted by Myleene Klass in London’s beautiful royal park on Friday 28 June, the concert will be performed by the world-famous Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, conducted by Michael England and starring special guests including violinist Esther Abrami and guitarist MILOŠ.

A celebration of the incredible world of orchestral music, from Beethoven to Back to the Future, John Williams to Wonder Woman, and Hans Zimmer to The Hunger Games, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will whisk the audience on a journey through time.

There’ll be music from the big screen, including Star Wars, Jurassic Park, The Wizard of Oz and Indiana Jones, alongside great melodies from the world’s best-loved composers including Beethoven, Grieg and Boccherini.

Presented on BST Hyde Park’s famous Great Oak Stage, which has hosted the world’s biggest music legends since 2013, audiences will be taken on a summer night’s journey through classical music, in beautiful surroundings.

American Express presents BST Hyde Park: All Things Orchestral. Picture: American Express Presents BST Hyde Park

American Express presents BST Hyde Park: All Things Orchestral will also feature the European debut of acclaimed American composer Laura Karpman, and her celebrated 2019 piece ‘All American’, featuring percussion made of kitchen tools like baking sheets and meat tenderisers – a nod to the domestic work that historically defined so many women’s lives.

Le Gateau Chocolat will also take to the stage, combining drag, opera, theatre and cabaret, traversing genre and format, and marking London Pride which takes place across the same weekend.

A spokesperson for the event said, “With many orchestras and arts organisations struggling, and attendance of classical performances in decline, All Things Orchestral is here to remind people of the power of classical music and introduce it to new audiences.”

Myleene Klass presents Classic FM Live at the Royal Albert Hall with Alexander Armstrong, April 2024. Picture: Matt Crossick / Classic FM

Gold Circle ticket prices will be available from £7.95 on first release.

This historic park has been graced by legendary artists such as The Rolling Stones, Elton John, Carole King, Bruce Springsteen, Barbara Streisand, Billy Joel, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, and many more, adding an extra layer of magic to the experience.

Open House returns this summer on 28 June, 1-3 July and 8-11 July – explore full dates and programme here. Enjoy the long days and warm summer nights with an action-packed programme and free entry in the heart of Hyde Park.

American Express presents BST Hyde Park’s ‘All Things Orchestral’ concert on Friday 28 June.

Get your tickets now via Ticketmaster, AXS, Gigantic or Alt-Tickets. For all dates and information, visit bst-hydepark.com.