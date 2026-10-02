Andrea Bocelli announces UK tour for 30th anniversary of ‘Romanza’

Andrea Bocelli takes his ‘Romanza’ album on a 30th anniversary UK tour. Picture: Getty

By Classic FM

World-famous Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli is embarking on a UK tour next autumn.

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Star tenor Andrea Bocelli is going on tour in 2027 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his breakthrough album Romanza, first released in September 1997.

The album marks a particular moment in Bocelli’s life both personally and professionally as ‘Con te partirò’, later released as ‘Time to Say Goodbye’ in a duet with Sarah Brightman, became a global cultural phenomenon.

Blending operatic singing with modern songwriting, Bocelli’s signature style became a major success, with the album becoming the best-selling Italian language, and predominantly non-English language album of all time.

Read more: When a young Andrea Bocelli sang ‘Con te partirò’ in 1995 and the world heard his voice for the first time

Andrea Bocelli sings ‘Time To Say Goodbye’ (live at The Global Awards 2018)

Thirty years on from that landmark album, Andrea Bocelli is embarking on a celebratory UK tour with dates in Birmingham, London, Manchester and Glasgow.

Bocelli said: “I am incredibly excited to be returning to the UK in 2027 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Romanza with some very special concerts. I love performing there, and I can’t wait to create some more magical moments with my fans.“

The Romanza World Tour dates are:

Wednesday 29 September 2027 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Friday 1 October 2027 - The O2, London

Tuesday 5 October 2027 - Co-Op Live, Manchester

Saturday 9 October 2027 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Tickets are available here now.