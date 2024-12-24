On Christmas Eve 1914, WWI paused when troops sang carols across enemy limes

24 December 2024, 14:10 | Updated: 24 December 2024, 14:19

On Christmas Eve 1914, WWI paused when troops sang carols across enemy limes
On Christmas Eve 1914, WWI paused when troops sang carols across enemy limes. Picture: Alamy

By Will Padfield

On Christmas Eve 1914 soldiers from both sides of the lines sang carols and laid down their arms.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

By December 1914, the First World War had already lasted a gruelling five months. Both sides were entrenched in a bitter stand-off, inhabiting trenches often as close as 100 metres apart. The conditions were deplorable, with the bitter winter cutting straight to the bones of the young men.

On top of this, it had become clear to all participants that the war was not about to end anytime soon, squashing any jingoistic rallying cries of ‘home by Christmas’.

On Christmas Eve that year, something extraordinary happened. German, French, and British soldiers sang carols all up and down the front lines. Hundreds of letters from soldiers writing home tell of German soldiers singing a carol, to which the British responded with one of theirs.

Read more: During World War II, Steinway pianos were parachuted onto battlefields

'Silent Night' performed by St Paul's Cathedral Choir

In one instance, British soldiers singing ‘O Come, All Ye Faithful’ were joined by their enemies singing the Latin words to the carol, ‘Adeste Fideles’. With the proximity of the opposing lines being so close, and the night of 24 December 1914 being “a beautiful moonlit night, frost on the ground, white almost everywhere”, the voices of the opposing sides would have sounded so close that they could have practically been part of the same choir.

On Christmas Day, the collective singing had created enough trust among many of the soldiers that they tentatively climbed from their trenches and into ‘No man’s land’. During the day, makeshift gifts were exchanged, conversations were had and friendships made. The temporary ceasefire also allowed the warring parties to bury their fallen comrades, whose bodies lay frozen, strewn between the front lines.

One excited Private, 19-year-old Henry Williamson wrote to his mother describing the events describing how ‘Yesterday the British & Germans met & shook hands in the Ground between the trenches, & exchanged souvenirs, & shook hands. Yes, all day Xmas day, & as I write. Marvellous, isn't it?’

Christmas truce 1914
Christmas truce 1914. Picture: Alamy

In some instances, football matches were arranged, as well as joint burial ceremonies, prisoner swaps and many instances of carolling. After five months of fierce fighting, the situation must have seemed completely surreal.

Both the Allied and German commanders strictly forbade any fraternisation, and the truce was not wholly unanimous across the stretch of the lines. Sadly, the 1914 Christmas Day truce was not repeated for the remaining years of the conflict, as generals clamped down hard on discipline.

Nevertheless, it is a remarkable symbol of hope in the most unlikely of places, and the message remains as powerful 110 years on.

Discover music

See more Discover music

Princess of Wales attends the ‘Together At Christmas’ carol service at Westminster Abbey

What music is being performed at the Princess of Wales’ carol service?

1 day ago

The three films of the Christmas season. Well, three films.

The 10 best Christmas film scores

6 days ago

Holly and the Ivy.

What are the lyrics to ‘The Holly and Ivy’, and what is it about?

7 days ago

Christmas

Two turtle doves, and a partridge in a pear tree...

Which are ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’ and what are the lyrics to the Christmas carol?

7 days ago

Christmas

What are the lyrics to ‘O Come O Come Emmanuel’?

What are the lyrics to ‘O Come, O Come, Emmanuel’, and what is the Christmas carol really about?

7 days ago

Christmas

Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason forced to cancel sold-out concert after Air Canada deny boarding with cello

Kanneh-Mason duo forced to cancel sold-out concert after Air Canada deny boarding with cello

8 days ago

Sheku Kanneh-Mason

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Christmas

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Essential Classical

Classic FM Video Game Music

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Occasions

Moods

Instruments

Mood

See more Mood

Studying

Relaxing

Happy

Epic

Romantic

Baby

Occasions

See more Occasions

Wedding

Memorial

Valentine’s Day

Christmas

Latest on Classic FM

For the first time in 900 years, girls join choristers as they take part in a photocall at St Paul's Cathedral

Girls will be part of St. Paul’s Cathedral choir on Christmas Day for first time in 900 years
Yo-Yo Ma

Yo-Yo Ma performs Bach’s beautiful prelude in newly renovated Notre Dame cathedral

Yo-Yo Ma

Lang Lang in Notre Dame reopening concert.

Lang Lang plays stunning Saint-Saëns in newly-reopened Notre Dame

Moana soundtrack

Moana 2 soundtrack: what are the songs and who are songwriters Barlow and Bear?

Guest conductor, Tim Schultheis, truly came to sleigh at this orchestral concert...

Audience member conducts ‘Sleigh Ride’, stealing the show in joyful moment

Videos

Choristers from Salisbury Cathedral Choir have their final practice ahead of Christmas Eve

20 famous Christmas carol lyrics

Christmas

O Little Town of Bethlehem

What are the lyrics to ‘O Little Town of Bethlehem’ – and why are there two versions?

Christmas

Gladiator II composer Harry Gregson-Williams on the ‘pretty rude sound’ that made it into the score

Gladiator II composer Harry Gregson-Williams on the ‘pretty rude sound’ that made it into the score

Gregson-Williams

Jacqueline du Pre, who brought the Concerto to prominence in her breakthrough recording with John Barbirolli and the LSO in 1965.

What’s the history of Elgar’s Cello Concerto – the work with a disastrous premiere?

Elgar

Angelina Jolie plays the title role in this thrilling biopic.

Maria Callas biopic starring Angelina Jolie: cast, plot, music and trailers revealed

Maria Callas