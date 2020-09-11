Wanted: saxophonist to help get endangered bird… ahem, ‘in the mood’

Saxophone music might be the key to saving kākāpō. Picture: Getty Images

By Sofia Rizzi

Wildlife conservationists are doing everything they can to protect the kākāpō, an endangered species of bird, including using saxophone music to get them in the mating mood.

The kākāpō, a flightless parrot native to New Zealand, is officially an endangered species. There are sadly only 147 birds left in the wild.

In a bid to counteract the dwindling numbers of birds, conservationists have decided to take a musical approach to encourage the birds to mate.

An advert from 2019 calls for a saxophonist to play for the birds to get them in the mood. We quite approve.

“Saxophonist wanted to help get birds breeding.

All applicants welcome. Kenny G preferred.”

The advert calls for a saxophonist to encourage the birds to mate. Picture: Meridian

The advert calls for any talented saxophonist to apply with an audition video. They add that “We're aware that the effect of saxophones on kākāpō might not yet be scientifically proven, but with only 147 birds left, we reckon it's worth a punt.”

The programme was also using state-of-the-art Smart Eggs that help the incubation process, but this is only useful once the breeding has begun.

The successful job applicant was promised a professionally record piece of music for the cause, along with a $1,000 NZD voucher.

You can always do your part on twitter with the hashtag #SaveTheKākāpō.