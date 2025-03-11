10 renowned Masters of the King’s and Queen’s Music

11 March 2025, 17:13 | Updated: 11 March 2025, 17:19

Renowned Masters of the King’s and Queen’s Music: Elgar, Errollyn Wallen, Nicholas Lanier
Renowned Masters of the King’s and Queen’s Music: Elgar, Errollyn Wallen, Nicholas Lanier. Picture: Getty
400 years since The Master of the King’s Musick was created, we celebrate some of the greatest holders of the role.

The Master of the King’s or Queen’s Music is a post in the Royal Household, similar to that of Poet Laureate, granted to an outstanding musician. It is generally expected that the holder of the post will compose music to commemorate important royal events and other ceremonial occasions.

Sir Peter Maxwell Davies stepped down from the post in 2014, giving way to Judith Weir, the first female holder of the prestigious role, who handed the baton to Errollyn Wallen after the coronation of King Charles III.

Let’s explore 10 of the greatest Masters of royal music in British history.

  1. Errollyn Wallen (2024-)

    Errollyn Wallen CBE is the current Master of the King’s Music, the first appointment to the role of King Charles’ reign. The Belize-born British musician, whose music blends classical with pop, avant-garde and blues styles, has previously been commissioned to write music for Queen Elizabeth II’s Gold and Diamond Jubilees. She also composed music for the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Paralympic Games.

    Errollyn Wallen performs at City Winery in New York City
    Errollyn Wallen performs at City Winery in New York City. Picture: Getty

  2. Judith Weir (2014-2024)

    The first female Master of the Queen’s Music was announced in July 2014. Judith Weir, born in 1954, is best-known for her operas and theatrical works. Throughout her tenure she championed the British music scene, empowering her fellow composers, building up music education, and shoring up the future of the nation’s music scene.

    King Charles III with Master of the King's Music, Judith Weir, who has been made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire in the New Year Honours list
    King Charles III with Master of the King's Music, Judith Weir, who has been made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire in the New Year Honours list. Picture: Alamy

  3. Peter Maxwell Davies (2004-2014)

    Sir Peter Maxwell Davies was appointed Master of the Queen’s Music in March 2004 for a 10-year period, unlike previous appointments, which were for life. Davies’ appointment to the post was initially controversial, as he was a republican. However he confirmed in 2010 that close contact with the Queen had converted him to monarchism. He told the Daily Telegraph, “I have come to realise that there is a lot to be said for the monarchy. It represents continuity, tradition and stability.”

    Sir Peter Maxwell Davies
    Sir Peter Maxwell Davies. Picture: Getty

  4. Arthur Bliss (1953-1975)

    Arthur Bliss became Master of the Queen’s Music in 1953, the year of the Queen’s Coronation. His first official duty was to compose the Processional for the Coronation. Bliss wrote his final cantata, Shield of Faith the year before his death in 1975. The piece celebrated 500 years of St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle with Bliss setting to music poems chosen from each of the five centuries of the Chapel's existence.

    British composer Arthur Bliss sits at a piano
    British composer Arthur Bliss sits at a piano. Picture: Getty

  5. Edward Elgar (1924-1934)

    During Elgar’s tenure, the title of the post was changed from Master of the King’s Musick to Master of the King’s Music – in other words, the ‘k’ was dropped. Elgar was appointed in 1924 at the age of 68 although he had gained royal favour in 1901 when he was asked to adapt his Pomp and Circumstance March No.1 for Edward VII’s coronation. With Elgar’s appointment, the position became akin to that of Music Laureate. Elgar did use his appointment however to track down the original instruments in Edward VII’s band and to ensure the Royal Music Library was well ordered.

    Edward Elgar
    Edward Elgar. Picture: Getty

  6. George Frederick Anderson (1848-1870)

    All the Masters of the King’s or Queen’s Music have been composers. George Frederick Anderson was the one exception. He was a violinist who is not known to have ever composed any music. His wife, Lucy Philpot, also taught piano to the children of Queen Victoria of Prince Albert (pictured). Anderson contributed many additions to the Royal Music Library, now one of the greatest treasures in the British Library.

    Queen Victoria and Prince Albert at Buckingham Palace
    Queen Victoria and Prince Albert at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Getty

  7. John Stanley (1779-1786)

    John Stanley was almost blinded in an accident at the age of two. Under Master of the King’s Musick, Maurice Greene, Stanley excelled at the organ and by the age of 11 was employed as organist at All Hallows in London. At 17, he became the youngest ever person to obtain a B.Mus. degree at Oxford. His playing attracted the attention of Handel who regularly attended his performances. In 1779 Stanley succeeded Boyce as Master of the King’s Musick. In this capacity he composed many New Year and Birthday odes to King George III.

    Portrait of the organist and composer John Stanley
    Portrait of the organist and composer John Stanley. Picture: Getty

  8. William Boyce (1755-1768)

    William Boyce studied music under his predecessor as Master of the King’s Musick, Maurice Greene. He was appointed to the post in 1755 and became one of the organists at the Chapel Royal in 1758. When Boyce’s deafness became so bad that he was unable to continue playing, he retired and worked on completing the compilation Cathedral Music that Greene had left incomplete at his death. Boyce is best known for eight symphonies, his anthems and odes.

    18th-Century Engraving of Dr. William Boyce by T.K. Sherwin
    18th-Century Engraving of Dr. William Boyce by T.K. Sherwin. Picture: Getty

  9. John Eccles (1700-1735)

    The longest serving Master of the King’s Musick was John Eccles. He was appointed in 1700 and served four monarchs – William III, Anne, George I and George II. He wrote music for the coronation of Queen Anne and the occasional court ode. But, reportedly, Eccles spent most of his time fishing. It was Handel who supplied the Ode for the Birthday of Queen Anne in 1713.

  10. Nicholas Lanier (1625-1666)

    The first Master of the King’s Musick (the Old English spelling) was Nicholas Lanier, a lutenist, singer and viol player in the court of Charles I. Appointed in 1625, Lanier would be the only Master who seriously attempted to ‘rule’ all of the musicians in the kingdom as a guild. Lanier was a pioneer in bringing new Italian ideas to Jacobean England both as a musician and art collector. The post was abolished in 1649 when Charles I was deposed. During the Commonwealth period, Lanier lived in the Netherlands but returned to resume his duties to Charles II in 1660. He died six years later.

    In the 400th anniversary year of the role, Lanier’s portrait will be shown from 13 March at TEFAF Maastricht, a renowned fair for fine art, antiques, and design.

    Portrait of Nicholas Lanier
    Portrait of Nicholas Lanier. Picture: Copyright: The Weiss Gallery

