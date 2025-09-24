Wicked: all you need to know about the music in Part 2, including new songs

Everything you need to know about the songs and soundtrack of ‘Wicked: For Good’.
Everything you need to know about the songs and soundtrack of 'Wicked: For Good'.

By Lucy Beach

‘Wicked: For Good’ comes out this November, including two brand new songs and one that has never been released. Here's the latest on the soundtrack.

A year after the world turned green and pink, the second instalment of Wicked is set to hit cinemas this November. The Wicked: For Good soundtrack is filled with just as many well-loved tunes as part one, plus two brand new additions from composer Stephen Schwartz.

This film is the final chapter in the tale of the witches of Oz – Elphaba, played by Cynthia Erivo and Glinda, played by Ariana Grande – and begins with them estranged and living with the consequences of their choices. This second act begins in parallel to the story of The Wizard of Oz, and so, when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into their lives, the two witches will need to come together one last time.

Watch the Wicked - For Good final trailer

What new songs will we hear?

Stephen Schwartz, the Grammy and Academy Award winning composer of the original stage musical Wicked, has written two new songs for Wicked: For Good. The first is ‘No Place Like Home’, which will be performed by Erivo as Elphaba, and Grande will sing ‘The Girl in the Bubble’ as Glinda. In addition, the song ‘Wicked Witch of the East’ – which has previously not been included in Broadway cast recordings – will be featured on the soundtrack, sung by Marissa Bode as Nessa, Ethan Slater as Boq and Erivo as Elphaba.

Schwartz said: “I’m especially happy that the soundtrack album for Wicked: For Good has so much new music on it.  In addition to two brand new songs, there is a lot that’s new in several other existing songs. So not only listeners coming to the score for the first time, but long-time fans of the original Broadway cast album, will have a great deal to discover.”

Around the release of the first Wicked film, Stephen Schwartz visited Classic FM to share the many musical Easter eggs hidden in Elphaba’s iconic anthem ‘Defying Gravity’, from borrowing ideas from Beethoven to directly quoting The Wizard of Oz.

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba (left) and Ariana Grande as Glinda (right) both have new songs in ‘Wicked: For Good’, written by Stephen Schwartz.
Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba (left) and Ariana Grande as Glinda (right) both have new songs in ‘Wicked: For Good’, written by Stephen Schwartz. Picture: Universal Studios

Which stage show favourites will appear?

As the title of the film suggests, the soundtrack will close with the musical’s famous duet ‘For Good’, performed by Erivo and Grande. We will also get to hear other old favourites, such as ‘As Long as You’re Mine’ and ‘No Good Deed’, featuring Erivo alongside Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero.

There are some key differences between the film soundtrack and the original Broadway album: The song ‘Thank Goodness‘ has been split into ‘Every Day More Wicked’ and ‘Thank Goodness / I Couldn’t Be Happier’ and the song ‘Wonderful’, formerly sung by the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) and Elphaba, is now a trio with the addition of Grande’s Glinda.

Unlike the Broadway cast recording, there is also no finale number aside from For Good, meaning we will have to wait until seeing the film to know exactly how this epic adaptation ends.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Jon M. Chu discussed the new songs, saying: “They’re questioning: What is home? And what happens when you are fighting for a home that you realise doesn’t even want you there, or was never meant for you? Do you defend it? Do you fight for it? Does anyone else think of home the same as you? Those questions are very interesting and relevant to Elphaba's journey.”

Of new song ‘Girl in the Bubble,’ Chu says: “Glinda is the one that has to ultimately pop her own bubble. She has to leave her privilege to actually see other people's struggles and fight for justice and equality.”

'Wicked' composer Stephen Schwartz breaks down his iconic 'Defying Gravity'

Stephen Schwartz returns to write the score for the second instalment of Wicked, together with John Powell (How to Train Your Dragon, Happy Feet) who also co-composed the score to the first film.

The full track list for the Wicked: For Good soundtrack is below:

  • ‘Every Day More Wicked’ – Wicked Movie Cast, Cynthia Erivo ft. Michelle Yeoh, Ariana Grande
  • ‘Thank Goodness / I Couldn't Be Happier’ – Ariana Grande, Wicked Movie Cast ft. Michelle Yeoh
  • ‘No Place Like Home’ – Cynthia Erivo
  • ‘The Wicked Witch of the East’ – Marissa Bode, Cynthia Erivo, Ethan Slater
  • ‘Wonderful’ – Jeff Goldblum, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo
  • ‘I‘m Not That Girl (Reprise)’ – Ariana Grande
  • ‘As Long As You're Mine’ – Cynthia Erivo & Jonathan Bailey
  • ‘No Good Deed’ – Cynthia Erivo
  • ‘March of the Witch Hunters’ – Wicked Movie Cast, Ethan Slater
  • ‘The Girl in the Bubble’ – Ariana Grande
  • ‘For Good’ – Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

