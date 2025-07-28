Ralph Fiennes plays a demanding chorus master in ‘funny’ new WWII film

28 July 2025, 14:02

Ralph Fiennes to star in WWII film ‘The Choral’ where young men find hope in music
Ralph Fiennes to star in WWII film ‘The Choral’ where young men find hope in music. Picture: Sony Pictures Classics

By Lucy Hicks Beach

The original screenplay by Alan Bennett explores the humour and humanity at the heart of a community facing an uncertain future.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ralph Fiennes has been announced as the star of a new Alan Bennett film about a chorus master in the First World War.

The Choral is set in Ramsden, Yorkshire in 1916, and follows the conductor and the men of a local Choral Society who have volunteered for the front.

Fiennes plays the choir’s demanding conductor, Dr Guthrie, who recruits an intake of teenage boys and girls. The film centres on the discovery of the joys of singing, as the boys grapple with the prospect of their imminent conscription into the army.

Read more: Ralph Fiennes to direct his first opera in Paris’ magnificent Palais Garnier

The film also stars Jim Broadbent and Simon Russell Beale.

The director Nicholas Hytner said: “A new screenplay from Alan Bennett is a major event and The Choral is as affecting and funny as anything he’s written in his long career. I am thrilled to be continuing my collaboration with him, and with the three remarkable leading actors.”

Read more: This female composer gave secret underground concerts during WWII

Composer George Fenton is reuniting with Hunter for the project, having worked with him The Madness of King George, The History Boys, The Object of My AffectionThe Crucible, Center Stage and The Lady in the Van.

The film will premiere in September at the Toronto International Film Festival and has been picked up by Sony Pictures Classics for domestic distribution.

Ralph Fiennes will star in 'The Choral'
Ralph Fiennes will star in 'The Choral'. Picture: Getty

Choirs and singing together have always been a popular topic for films: from The Sound of Music and Fisherman's Friends to Pitch Perfect and Les Choristes, people have always been drawn to the heart and community that choral films can bring.

The Choral will be released in cinemas worldwide, including in the UK.

Latest on Classic FM

Hans Zimmer to compose Euphoria Season 3

Hans Zimmer joins teen drama ‘Euphoria’ to compose music for Season 3

Zimmer

Bishop Jonathan Baker and The City Academy Voices clashed on Saturday night

Bishop in dressing gown shuts down choir’s church concert: ‘you are in my house’

Ella Toone and Michelle Agyemang, who took her piano to the 2025 Euros

All the fascinating ways classical music can improve sports performance

The National Youth Choir of Northern Ireland's Junior Choir in rehearsals

‘Devastating news’ as Northern Ireland’s National Youth Choir to close after losing 100% of funding
England star Michelle Agyemang has taken her piano to the Euros

England star Michelle Agyemang has taken her piano to the Euros: ‘It’s calm and relaxing’

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is illuminated at night with colourful lights for the Kennedy Center Honors

Republicans move to rename Kennedy Center’s iconic opera house after Melania Trump

All eight children have now been discharged from hospital

Eight children from French youth choir hospitalised after having “seizure‑like” symptoms at concert
Jack White wrote ‘Seven Nation Army’ after hearing Bruckner’s Symphony No.5

Jack White wrote ‘Seven Nation Army’... after hearing THIS piece of classical music

Cast member displays Palestinian flag on stage at Royal Opera House

On-stage tussle as cast member displays Palestinian flag at Royal Opera House

Royal Ballet & Opera

The Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame 2024

Win a home cinema bundle! Vote now in the Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame 2025

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

More Periods and Genres

See more More Periods and Genres

Baroque

Classical

Romantic

Film & TV

Opera

Video Games