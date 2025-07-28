Ralph Fiennes plays a demanding chorus master in ‘funny’ new WWII film

Ralph Fiennes to star in WWII film ‘The Choral’ where young men find hope in music. Picture: Sony Pictures Classics

By Lucy Hicks Beach

The original screenplay by Alan Bennett explores the humour and humanity at the heart of a community facing an uncertain future.

Ralph Fiennes has been announced as the star of a new Alan Bennett film about a chorus master in the First World War.

The Choral is set in Ramsden, Yorkshire in 1916, and follows the conductor and the men of a local Choral Society who have volunteered for the front.

Fiennes plays the choir’s demanding conductor, Dr Guthrie, who recruits an intake of teenage boys and girls. The film centres on the discovery of the joys of singing, as the boys grapple with the prospect of their imminent conscription into the army.

The film also stars Jim Broadbent and Simon Russell Beale.

The director Nicholas Hytner said: “A new screenplay from Alan Bennett is a major event and The Choral is as affecting and funny as anything he’s written in his long career. I am thrilled to be continuing my collaboration with him, and with the three remarkable leading actors.”

Composer George Fenton is reuniting with Hunter for the project, having worked with him The Madness of King George, The History Boys, The Object of My Affection, The Crucible, Center Stage and The Lady in the Van.

The film will premiere in September at the Toronto International Film Festival and has been picked up by Sony Pictures Classics for domestic distribution.

Ralph Fiennes will star in 'The Choral'. Picture: Getty

Choirs and singing together have always been a popular topic for films: from The Sound of Music and Fisherman's Friends to Pitch Perfect and Les Choristes, people have always been drawn to the heart and community that choral films can bring.

The Choral will be released in cinemas worldwide, including in the UK.