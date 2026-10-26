Who are the nine composers of Pedro Pascal’s ‘Behemoth!’?

Who are the nine composers in the ‘Behemoth! Collective’? Picture: Getty / Alamy

By Hazel Davis

Tony Gilroy’s drama assembles a musical cast of no fewer than nine composers.

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Most films have one principal composer. For Behemoth!, which stars Pedro Pascal as a virtuoso cellist, writer-director Tony Gilroy cast nine of them - and they’re a veritable ‘who’s who’ of film score specialists.

The film follows Alex Serian, played by Pascal, who returns to Los Angeles to record film scores after a lifetime on the concert stage. His story is told in flashback form. Each fictional production on which the main character works required its own musical identity, and Gilroy told Variety he treated the composers almost like actors, briefing them on invented plots and their own histories.

The nine composers are referred to as the ‘Behemoth! Collective’, which comprises Michael Abels, Emily Bear, Lukas Frank, Michael Giacchino, James Newton Howard, Henry Jackman, Nami Melumad, Brandon Roberts and Alan Silvestri, with work spanning a range of genres.

But who are they, which parts of the film did they score, and where might you have heard their music before? Read on to find out.

Read more: Pedro Pascal on playing cello: “The hardest thing I’ve ever learned to do”

Behemoth! Trailer

Michael Abels Michael Abels is the Pulitzer Prize-winning composer behind Jordan Peele’s Get Out, Us, and Nope. In Behemoth!, he is responsible for Alex Serian’s (Pascal) solo cello études and practice music, including a passage that develops from a warm-up exercise into Bach’s Cello Suite No.1. Emily Bear Emily Bear is a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning composer and pianist, whose work straddles classical, jazz, pop and musical theatre. She is best known for her work alongside Abigail Barlow, as the duo Barlow and Bear. Together, they wrote songs for Moana 2. In Behemoth!, Bear wrote a love theme and slow ‘Dallas Waltz’ for the fictional film Season of Glass. View this post on Instagram Lukas Frank Lukas Frank is a former touring drummer and the musician behind the dark, ‘cinematic baroque’ project Storefront Church. For Behemoth!,Frank wrote the original song ‘Your God Is Sleeping’ and the recurring ‘Serian Suite‘. Michael Giacchino The Oscar-winning composer of Up, Giacchino has scored some of the most beloved animated films in recent years, from The Incredibles to Ratatouille, as well as music for Star Trek, Rogue One and The Batman. For Behemoth!, he wrote the musical cue ‘Munch and Judy’ from Hap & Slappy, a fictitious 1960s cartoon in the style of Tom and Jerry. Read more: 10 best film scores by Michael Giacchino View this post on Instagram Henry Jackman Henry Jackman is best known for his music to Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War and Big Hero 6. His six-minute suite in Behemoth! for another film-within-a-film, Spies Don’t Run, combines orchestra, vocals and heavy percussion. The piece plays as Alex runs from his ex-lover, Carol (played by Olivia Wilde). Nami Melumad Nami Melumad has scored Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Prodigy and Pixar’s Dream Production, as well as co-scoring Thor: Love and Thunder with fellow Behemoth! alum Michael Giacchino. For the fictional period drama Tolerance Hill, she uses a harp – the instrument played by Alex’s mother – to convey his feelings as he revisits his childhood home. James Newton Howard James Newton Howard reunites with Gilroy after their work together on Michael Clayton, Duplicity and The Bourne Legacy. The composer’s other credits include The Sixth Sense, Batman Begins and the Hunger Games films. In Behemoth!, he provides the emotional finale, which is a restrained piano-led number with orchestral arrangements, as well as music for the film’s young prodigy Viviana, and a requiem co-written with Gilroy himself. James Newton Howard is one of the nine composers of the ‘Behemoth! Collective’. Picture: Getty Brandon Roberts Roberts scored the second season of Gilroy’s Andor and for Behemoth! he’s written Look Away Jones – the theme for an imaginary 1980s detective show about a former football star. Roberts has said the piece is inspired by Quincy Jones and period TV themes, with a hard-driving jazz band and heavy flute. Alan Silvestri Best known for his melodic action scores, Silvestri has written some of the most beloved music to Back to the Future, Forrest Gump and the Avengers films. Naturally, he provides a blockbuster feel to the film with music to Open World, the title for the film-within-the-film, which is scored under the decoy title which lends its name to the whole movie, Behemoth!. Read more: The 7 best Alan Silvestri soundtracks

Behemoth! will be released in UK cinemas on 4 December 2026.