All the classical covers in Bridgerton Season 4

2 February 2026, 18:05

Yerin Ha plays Sophie Baek in Bridgerton Season 4
Yerin Ha plays Sophie Baek in Bridgerton Season 4. Picture: Netflix

By Hazel Davis

Season 4 of Bridgerton is out and we’re as eager to find out about the music as we are to delve into Benedict and Sophie’s love life – contains spoilers…

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Grab your gussets, Bridgerton is back! And it won’t be a surprise to know that the fourth season features a fresh new basket of string-driven pop covers.

Season 4 focuses on the sizzling romance between rebellious second-son Benedict and the mysterious Sophie. And the music’s gonna match, with everything from Coldplay to Paramore getting a look in.

Read more: How Kris Bowers created ‘the Bridgerton sound’ – from hip-hop beats to Ravel

Kris Bowers on creating ‘the Bridgerton sound’ | Full Classic FM interview

Episode 1

  • Life In Technicolour (Coldplay) - Vitamin String Quartet
  • DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love (Usher ft Pitbull) - Strings From Paris
  • Never Let You Go (Third Eye Blind) by Vitamin String Quartet

This classic Coldplay instrumental song from the band’s 2008 album Viva La Vida is reimagined by the Vitamin String Quartet to soundtrack Sophie’s entrance to Violet’s masquerade ball.

Pitbull makes a return after last season’s ‘Give Me Everything’, with an upbeat cover of ‘DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love’ for a dance scene.

A pizzicato-heavy ‘Never Let You Go’ by San Fran rockers Third Eye Blind is the perfect backdrop for Queen Charlotte forbidding Lady Danbury from leaving Mayfair.

Read more: Did you know soprano Julie Andrews is the voice of Lady Whistledown?

All I Wanted (Paramore Cover) by Vitamin String Quartet [Bridgerton Season 4 (Netflix Series)]

Episode 2

  • Enchanted (Taylor Swift) - Joseph William Morgan

This Taylor Swift cover has been included to satisfy the fans, who’d clamoured for its inclusion in Episode 1’s masquerade ball. Here it’s used when Sophie spies Benedict through the door of Penwood House and, unlike other Bridgerton tracks, it’s lushly scored for full orchestra.

Enchanted (Taylor Swift Cover) by Joseph William Morgan [Bridgerton Season 4 (Netflix Series)]

Episode 3

  • All I Wanted (Paramore) - Vitamin String Quartet

You might remember Vitamin String Quartet’s 2024 album that reinterpreted the soaring pop choruses of American punk-pop band Paramore. The ninth track on the album, All I Wanted, is a gentle soaring version of one of the band’s most tender love songs. It’s used to score Violet and Marcus’s first kiss.

All I Wanted (Paramore Cover) by Vitamin String Quartet [Bridgerton Season 4 (Netflix Series)]

Episode 4

  • bad idea right? (Olivia Rodrigo) by Caleb Chan

The signature heavy bassline of Olivia Rodrigo’s pop banger is reimagined as mad fiddle in Caleb Chan’s reworking of bad idea, right? The frenetic playing and delicious glissandos reflects the wordless passion between Benedict and Sophie. It’s a bad idea, right? Well, not according to these two (or the fans, by all accounts)...

Bad Idea Right? (Olivia Rodrigo Cover) by Caleb Chan [Bridgerton Season 4 (Netflix Series)]

Why do the covers work so well?

Season 4 knows what’s good for it and sticks closely to Bridgerton’s now‑signature formula.

The LA-based Vitamin String Quartet remains the musical mainstay of the soundtrack, joined by guests such as Strings From Paris, Joseph William Morgan and Caleb Chan. These guest appearances stop the music from sounding too samey.

As always, the song titles are not-so-subtle reminders of the plot but the familiarity of the songs mean that nobody’s left guessing for long.

