All Together Now soundtrack: every song in the Netflix movie including Auli’i Cravalho’s original

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Netflix’s latest musical offering follows an aspiring singer, played by Moana star Auli’i Cravalho, who has a rather beautiful piano-accompanied original song. Here’s every song on the soundtrack to ‘All Together Now’.

The latest musical movie to (mic)drop on Netflix US is based on the novel Sorta Like A Rockstar. It follows the life of Amber Appleton (Auli’i Cravalho), an aspiring singer and high school student whose single mother has fallen on hard times.

Amber’s father died a few years ago, but not before instilling in her a love of music. He wrote the song ‘Feels Like Home’ which – of course – is sung in the movie by Cravalho, who was catapulted to fame for her starring role in Moana in which she affirmed all our lives with her rendition of the Disney power ballad, ‘How Far I’ll Go’.

In the movie, a turning point for Amber is the moment she gets offered an audition at Carnegie Mellon, the real-life Pittsburgh university known for its glittering music department.

Fittingly, the All Together Now soundtrack has been getting a lot of love – perhaps more than the film itself. Here’s a rundown of all the music used in the score.

Auli'i Cravalho plays an aspiring singer. Picture: Netflix

What songs are on the ‘All Together Now’ Netflix soundtrack?

‘Feels like Home’ is the only original song, but there’s a great selection of other bops, including ‘The Clapping Song (Clap Pat Clap Slap)’ by Shirley Ellis, which the millennials among you might remember from long school bus trips.

1. Feels Like Home – Auli‘i Cravalho

2. The Clapping Song (Clap Pat Clap Slap) – Shirley Ellis

3. Freazy – Wolf Alice

4. I’ll Just Dance – Su Lee

5. Alewife – Clairo

6. Souvenir – boygenius

7. Santa Maria – Gotan Project

8. Fallss – Bayonne