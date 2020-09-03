All Together Now soundtrack: every song in the Netflix movie including Auli’i Cravalho’s original

3 September 2020, 14:26

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Netflix’s latest musical offering follows an aspiring singer, played by Moana star Auli’i Cravalho, who has a rather beautiful piano-accompanied original song. Here’s every song on the soundtrack to ‘All Together Now’.

The latest musical movie to (mic)drop on Netflix US is based on the novel Sorta Like A Rockstar. It follows the life of Amber Appleton (Auli’i Cravalho), an aspiring singer and high school student whose single mother has fallen on hard times.

Amber’s father died a few years ago, but not before instilling in her a love of music. He wrote the song ‘Feels Like Home’ which – of course – is sung in the movie by Cravalho, who was catapulted to fame for her starring role in Moana in which she affirmed all our lives with her rendition of the Disney power ballad, ‘How Far I’ll Go’.

In the movie, a turning point for Amber is the moment she gets offered an audition at Carnegie Mellon, the real-life Pittsburgh university known for its glittering music department.

Fittingly, the All Together Now soundtrack has been getting a lot of love – perhaps more than the film itself. Here’s a rundown of all the music used in the score.

Read more: Guy rescues a piano and plays ‘How Far I’ll Go’ from Moana at sea >

Auli'i Cravalho plays an aspiring singer
Auli'i Cravalho plays an aspiring singer. Picture: Netflix

What songs are on the ‘All Together Now’ Netflix soundtrack?

‘Feels like Home’ is the only original song, but there’s a great selection of other bops, including ‘The Clapping Song (Clap Pat Clap Slap)’ by Shirley Ellis, which the millennials among you might remember from long school bus trips.

1. Feels Like Home – Auli‘i Cravalho
2. The Clapping Song (Clap Pat Clap Slap) – Shirley Ellis
3. Freazy – Wolf Alice
4. I’ll Just Dance – Su Lee
5. Alewife – Clairo
6. Souvenir – boygenius
7. Santa Maria – Gotan Project
8. Fallss – Bayonne

More Periods and Genres

See more More Periods and Genres

Baroque

Baroque

Classical

Classical

Romantic

Romantic

Film & TV

Film & TV

Opera

Opera

Video Games

Video Games

More From ClassicFM

Marus

17 memes you’ll understand if you love-to-hate being a classical musician
dog piano

Dog owner sets up camera after receiving noise complaints from neighbours, sees this
The Neanderthal Flute is carved from the bone of a Cave Bear

Here’s the world’s oldest instrument – the 50,000 year old Neanderthal Flute
Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra invites socially-distanced audiences to Poole with chief conductor Kirill Karabits

The return of live music: what venues have re-opened and are there any classical concerts near me?

Coronavirus

The best live-streamed and archive classical concerts available online

The best classical music and opera online streams available