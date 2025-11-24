Vote for your favourite Christmas carol in The Nation’s Favourite Carol 2025

24 November 2025, 00:01 | Updated: 24 November 2025, 08:29

Vote for your favourite Christmas carol in The Nation’s Favourite Carol 2025
Vote for your favourite Christmas carol in The Nation’s Favourite Carol 2025. Picture: Getty/Classic FM
Classic FM

By Classic FM

It’s time to vote for your all-time favourite Christmas carol, in The Nation’s Favourite Carol on Classic FM.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Christmas is almost upon us, and we want to find out your all-time favourite carol.

Which Christmas carol really gets you in the festive mood? Which melody gets you revved up to cook that Christmas turkey?

Does the glorious sound of ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’ or ‘Hark the Herald’ send shivers down your spine? Or do you prefer the peaceful lull of ‘Silent Night’ or ‘Away in a Manger’ to soundtrack the holiday season?

Cast your vote below for the carol you love the most! Voting ends at 23:59 on Sunday 14 December.

Be sure to join us for The Nation’s Favourite Carol on Christmas Day, Wednesday 25 December, when Alexander Armstrong will be counting down your Top 30 from 1pm.

Vote now >

LIVE choir launches Christmas on Classic FM | Classic FM

For some yuletide inspiration in the meantime, explore our non-stop Classic FM Christmas playlist on Global Player.

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

