The most sinister lyrics you never noticed in Christmas carols

5 December 2025, 09:31

The most sinister lyrics you never noticed in Christmas carols
The most sinister lyrics you never noticed in Christmas carols. Picture: Alamy

By Hazel Davis

This is the dark side of Christmas carols. You’ll never look a wise man in the eye again...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

’Tis the season to sing cheerfully about infant slaughter. Many of our beloved Christmas carols contain lyrics that, when examined closely, reveal surprisingly dark, violent, or just heavy content that we tend to gloss over when we’re belting them out in the village hall.

Read more: 20 famous Christmas carol lyrics

  1. We Three Kings

    “Myrrh is mine, its bitter perfume
    Breathes a life of gathering gloom
    Sorrowing, sighing, bleeding, dying
    Sealed in the stone-cold tomb.”

    What do you want for Christmas? Oh I dunno, something shiny, some smellies and… something to embalm a body with.

    We Three Kings of Orient Are

  2. Coventry Carol

    Such a peaceful lullaby for the babies at Christmas but this delightful 16th-century ditty refers to the Massacre of the Innocents, when King Herod ordered the killing of all male infants under the age of two. “All young children to slay,” sung on a Picardy third – a jarring major chord resolution at the end of a minor-key piece.

    Read more: What are the lyrics to Coventry Carol really about?

    Coventry Carol (Lully, lulla) | Carols from King's 2019

  3. O Come, All Ye Faithful

    The line “Lo, He abhors not the virgin’s womb” from ‘O Come, All Ye Faithful’ sounds peculiar (no, totally nuts) to modern ears.

    ‘O Come, all ye Faithful’ was originally written in Latin and supposedly first appeared in John Francis Wade’s 1751 collection, Cantus Diversi pro Dominicis et Festis per Annum. So Christ becomes man but also lives as a helpless foetus, not abhorring it. Another helping of trifle, anyone?

    'O Come All Ye Faithful' - VOCES8 Foundation Choir & Orchestra | Classic FM

  4. Let All Mortal Flesh Keep Silence

    This hymn is thought to be one of the oldest in Christian worship dating to at least AD 275. It was paired with Picardy, a French medieval folk tune by Vaughan Williams. Originally sung before communion, the hymn encourages worshippers to approach with genuine dread: “Let all mortal flesh keep silence, and with fear and trembling stand”.

    The words also describe heavenly hosts with “sleepless eye” who “veil their faces” before Christ’s presence, while “the powers of hell may vanish as the darkness clears away”. We’ll have a Quality Street and watch Mary Poppins if that’s ok?

    Let All Mortal Flesh Keep Silence - Catholic Music Initiative - Dave Moore, Lauren Moore

  5. Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

    Wesley’s 1739 hymn contains some choice lyrics, including “Rise, the woman’s conqu’ring Seed, Bruise in us the serpent’s head”. This cheerful line refers to God telling the serpent that the woman's seed will crush its head.​

    Read more: The surprising origins of Christmas carols: explained

    Hark! The Herald Angels Sing – The Winchester Quiristers

  6. Remember O Thou Man

    This carol from Thomas Ravenscroft’s Melismata (1611) cuts straight to the chase with “Remember, O thou man, Thy time is spent, How thou art dead and gone, And I did what I can, Therefore repent!” then, “Remember Adam’s fall, How we were condemned all, To hell perpetual.” It’s a reminder that without Christ’s intervention, damnation awaits. And it’s a reminder to eat all our sprouts.

    Remember O Thou Man

  7. The Cherry Tree Carol

    This ballad is both a Christmas carol and a Child Ballad, reportedly sung at the Feast of Corpus Christi in the early 15th century. “When Joseph was an old man, An old man was he, When he courted Virgin Mary, The Queen of Galilee.” Oh Joseph, Joseph. #metoo.

    The Cherry Tree Carol (Sarah MacDonald) Ely Cathedral

  8. The Mistletoe Bough

    Not really a carol, this Victorian parlour song from the mid-1800s, tells of a bride who, during a hide-and-seek game at her Christmas wedding, climbs into an oak chest with a spring lock. She is never found. Years later – in some versions as long as 50 years – the chest is opened to reveal a skeleton in a wedding dress.​ Merry Christmas!

    The Mistletoe Bough (1904) - short version | BFI National Archive

  9. This Little Babe

    “This little babe so few days old, Is come to rifle Satan’s fold, All hell doth at his presence quake, Though he himself for cold do shake”. Well it’s no ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’.

    Benjamin Britten set Robert Southwell’s poem New Heaven, New War (1595) as part of his Ceremony of Carols, reportedly on a transatlantic voyage. Southwell was a Jesuit priest who was arrested, tortured and executed for treason during Elizabeth I’s reign and his imagery is replete with military metaphors. The baby’s tears are weapons. His naked breast is a shield. His crib is a trench.​ His advent calendar is empty.

    BRITTEN: This little Babe (Choir of Clare College, Cambridge / Graham Ross)

Discover music

See more Discover music

See a screening of ‘Home Alone’ with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra at the Royal Albert Hall

10 Christmas musical experiences you cannot miss

1 day ago

Soloist forced to travel with ‘naked’ 1782 violin as airline refuses her boarding with case

Soloist forced to travel with ‘naked’ 1782 violin as airline refuses her boarding with case

2 days ago

A Christmas bauble, classical music baby grows and more

Classic FM Christmas gifting: baubles, books and baby grows!

7 days ago

Rotherham opera

More than 2,000 children come together to stage Rotherham’s first ever opera

7 days ago

St Martin’s Voices launched the sound of Christmas on Classic FM Breakfast with Dan Walker

Christmas has launched on Classic FM! Here’s how to listen

7 days ago

Amadeus stars White Lotus star Will Sharpe as Mozart

Amadeus TV series: cast, official trailer and release date revealed

10 days ago

Mozart

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Christmas

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Classic FM Video Game Music

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Occasions

Moods

Instruments

Mood

See more Mood

Studying

Relaxing

Happy

Epic

Romantic

Baby

Occasions

See more Occasions

Wedding

Memorial

Valentine’s Day

Christmas

Latest on Classic FM

Classic FM’s Rising Stars with Julian Lloyd Webber

Watch Classic FM’s Rising Stars with Julian Lloyd Webber exclusively on Sky Arts

Events

Study finds monkeys can tap to beat of human music after metronome training

Monkeys can tap to beat of human music after metronome training, study finds

Greggs customers spend more when classical music is playing

Greggs customers spend more when classical music is playing

Find out how to donate to Global's Make Some Noise

Ways you can donate to Classic FM’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise

Charity

Oliver won £100,000 in our Christmas Cash Call

Oliver celebrates Christmas to the tune of £100,000 – could it be you next?

111 pianos played simultaneously at ‘epic’ fundraiser

135 pianists play over a hundred pianos simultaneously at huge fundraiser

2025 Christmas highlights on Classic FM

Christmas on Classic FM: explore our 2025 radio schedule highlights

Bass clarinettist plays in ‘cathedral-like’ acoustic of cooling towers

Bass clarinettist plays in ‘cathedral-like’ acoustic of cooling towers

Videos

Protesters storm Met Opera Carmen performance

Protestors storm Carmen stage, bringing Met Opera production to a halt

New York Metropolitan Opera

Vote for your favourite Christmas carol in The Nation’s Favourite Carol 2025

Vote for your favourite Christmas carol in The Nation’s Favourite Carol 2025