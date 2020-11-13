John Lewis 2020 Christmas advert: what’s the song and who’s singing it?

All you need to know about the music soundtracking the 2020 John Lewis Christmas advert, which turns its attention to ‘giving a little love’ to others in pandemic times.

In an annual tradition now as hotly-anticipated as mulled wine and carolling, John Lewis and Waitrose have just announced their Christmas advert for 2020 (watch above).

But this year, an exceptionally difficult one for many families and creative workers, the festive offering is something a little different.

The ad, directed by Oscar Hudson, is made up of nine different vignettes created by eight different artists, all centred on acts of kindness.

Artists unemployed during pandemic were employed for the advert. Picture: Waitrose & John Lewis

Multiple artists, many of whom across the country have been unemployed since March, worked on the campaign, as John Lewis decided against using a single agency this year.

Hoping to inspire people to lift up those around them, ‘Give a Little Love’ will also raise money for family support charity Home-Start and food poverty charity FareShare, with a £1m top-up from Waitrose and John Lewis.

And for the first time ever, an original song accompanies the festive offering. Here’s all you need to know…

The new Christmas ad is about acts of kindness. Picture: Waitrose & John Lewis

What’s the song in the John Lewis Christmas advert?

In another step away from its traditional approach, for the first time a new song accompanies the Christmas campaign.

Written and recorded by Brit Award-winning soul singer, Celeste, the song is also called ‘A Little Love’.

Every time the track is downloaded Celeste and her record label Polydor will make a 10p donation to the campaign.

On her involvement in the ad, Celeste said: “I felt honoured to be asked to take part. I wanted to create something that felt classic but still true to who I am as a writer and performer.”

The adverts will first be broadcast on TV tomorrow evening during The Voice on ITV.