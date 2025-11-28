Classic FM Christmas gifting: baubles, books and baby grows!

28 November 2025, 15:18 | Updated: 28 November 2025, 15:30

A bespoke Christmas bauble, classical music baby grows and more
A bespoke Christmas bauble, classical music baby grows and more. Picture: Classic FM
Classic FM

By Classic FM

Treat the classical music lover in your life to something special this Christmas.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On the hunt for inspiration for a Christmas present for your loved one? Explore our selection of gifts below...

Classic FM bauble

Let the magic of Christmas music hang from your tree with our special edition Classic FM bauble. These clear ornaments have a beautiful wreath design in vibrant reds, greens and winter whites, bringing a touch of elegance to your home. The transparent finish means your Christmas lights can shimmer through, adding a warm and magical glow. They’re perfect as a gift for music lovers or as a special addition to your own decorations.

Available on the Classic FM Store for £12.

Buy here >

Classic FM bauble
Classic FM bauble. Picture: Classic FM

Classic FM baby grow

Wrap your little one in comfort with our Classic FM baby grow, in five different designs: Classic (red or white), Bach to sleep (red or white), Handel with Care (red or white), Mini Maestro (red or white) and Little Puccini (red or white).

Soft, breathable, and lovingly designed, it features a gentle nod to the world of classical music which is perfect for tiny listeners and future composers. Whether it’s for naptime, playtime, or cuddles, this adorable baby grow keeps your child cosy while celebrating the magic of music.

‘Unto us is born a Son’ this Christmas, perhaps...?

Available on the Classic FM Store for £20.

Buy now >

Classic FM baby grows
Classic FM baby grows. Picture: Classic FM

The Very Young Person’s Guide to Christmas Carols

Learn about the music and stories of Christmas carols in the third book of The Very Young Person’s Guide To… series (full series available here).

Pull on your mittens and follow our heroes as they explore beautiful scenes inspired by some of the best loved Christmas carols, including ‘Silent Night’, ‘Good King Wenceslas’, ‘Carol of the Bells’, ‘Once In Royal David’s City’, and ‘O Holy Night’. Original illustrations capture the beautiful story of the carols, while the sound button brings the iconic music pieces to life. Every spread features fascinating facts about festive carols and their origins and is guaranteed to delight and inspire.

Available on the Classic FM Store for £20.

Buy from Classic FM Store >

Buy from Amazon >

The Very Young Persons Guide to Christmas Carols
The Very Young Persons Guide to Christmas Carols. Picture: Classic FM / DK

Shop more on the Classic FM Store.

Discover music

See more Discover music

Rotherham opera

More than 2,000 children come together to stage Rotherham’s first ever opera

14 hours ago

St Martin’s Voices launched the sound of Christmas on Classic FM Breakfast with Dan Walker

Christmas has launched on Classic FM! Here’s how to listen

1 day ago

Amadeus stars White Lotus star Will Sharpe as Mozart

Amadeus TV series: cast, official trailer and release date revealed

3 days ago

Mozart

111 pianos played simultaneously at ‘epic’ fundraiser

135 pianists play over a hundred pianos simultaneously at huge fundraiser

3 days ago

2025 Christmas highlights on Classic FM

Christmas on Classic FM: explore our 2025 radio schedule highlights

3 days ago

Bass clarinettist plays in ‘cathedral-like’ acoustic of cooling towers

Bass clarinettist plays in ‘cathedral-like’ acoustic of cooling towers

4 days ago

Videos

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Classic FM Video Game Music

Classic FM Christmas

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Occasions

Moods

Instruments

Mood

See more Mood

Studying

Relaxing

Happy

Epic

Romantic

Baby

Occasions

See more Occasions

Wedding

Memorial

Valentine’s Day

Christmas

Latest on Classic FM

Oliver won £100,000 in our Christmas Cash Call

Oliver celebrates Christmas to the tune of £100,000 – could it be you next?

Protesters storm Met Opera Carmen performance

Protestors storm Carmen stage, bringing Met Opera production to a halt

New York Metropolitan Opera

Vote for your favourite Christmas carol in The Nation’s Favourite Carol 2025

Vote for your favourite Christmas carol in The Nation’s Favourite Carol 2025

Pope makes unexpected appearance at priest DJ's cathedral rave

Pope makes unexpected appearance at priest DJ’s cathedral rave

Swedish musician Mattias Krantz teaches piano to an octopus

Swedish musician teaches a highly intelligent octopus to play piano

Videos

Rediscovered Bach organ works performed for the first time in 300 years

Rediscovered Bach organ works performed for the first time in 300 years

Bach

Star cello soloist proposes to his girlfriend on stage at orchestral concert

Star cello soloist proposes to his girlfriend on stage at orchestral concert

Benjamin Britten immortalised in bronze statue unveiled by Sir John Rutter

Benjamin Britten immortalised in bronze statue unveiled by Sir John Rutter and Zeb Soanes

Britten

Pianist Stephen Raine rebuilds career after catastrophic hand injury

‘I thought I’d never play again’ – pianist rebuilds career after catastrophic hand injury

University of Nottingham suspends music course ahead of permanent closure vote

University of Nottingham suspends music course ahead of permanent closure vote