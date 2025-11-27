Christmas has launched on Classic FM! Here’s how to listen

Nothing says Christmas like the sound of your favourite carols...

Christmas has officially launched on Classic FM, which means you can now hear a smattering of much-loved carols and festive tunes in and amongst your favourite classical music.

Four singers from the renowned St Martin’s Voices paid a visit to Classic FM Breakfast to help Dan Walker launch the season in style, with three carols performed live on the radio.

Watch their performances below:

Deck the Halls! Classic FM's Christmas Switch-on

In the Bleak Midwinter LIVE

Silent Night LIVE

