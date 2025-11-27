Christmas has launched on Classic FM! Here’s how to listen

27 November 2025, 17:03

St Martin’s Voices launched the sound of Christmas on Classic FM Breakfast with Dan Walker
St Martin’s Voices launched the sound of Christmas on Classic FM Breakfast with Dan Walker. Picture: Classic FM
Classic FM

By Classic FM

Nothing says Christmas like the sound of your favourite carols...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Christmas has officially launched on Classic FM, which means you can now hear a smattering of much-loved carols and festive tunes in and amongst your favourite classical music.

Four singers from the renowned St Martin’s Voices paid a visit to Classic FM Breakfast to help Dan Walker launch the season in style, with three carols performed live on the radio.

Watch their performances below:

Deck the Halls! Classic FM's Christmas Switch-on

In the Bleak Midwinter LIVE

Silent Night LIVE

All the ways you can listen to Classic FM

1. Online via Global Player's website

2. Via the Global Player mobile app

3. On Smart Speakers

4. Through Your TV

5. On DAB Digital and FM Radio

But that’s not all – if you can’t get enough of Christmas music at this time of year, we have a rolling playlist containing only the greatest festive favourites, for non-stop yuletide joy at home and on the go.

Enjoy our Classic FM Christmas playlist here on Global Player, or ask your smart speaker to “tell Global Player to play Classic FM Christmas”.

Discover music

See more Discover music

Amadeus stars White Lotus star Will Sharpe as Mozart

Amadeus TV series: cast, official trailer and release date revealed

2 days ago

Mozart

111 pianos played simultaneously at ‘epic’ fundraiser

135 pianists play over a hundred pianos simultaneously at huge fundraiser

2 days ago

2025 Christmas highlights on Classic FM

Christmas on Classic FM: explore our 2025 radio schedule highlights

2 days ago

Bass clarinettist plays in ‘cathedral-like’ acoustic of cooling towers

Bass clarinettist plays in ‘cathedral-like’ acoustic of cooling towers

3 days ago

Videos

Protesters storm Met Opera Carmen performance

Protestors storm Carmen stage, bringing Met Opera production to a halt

3 days ago

New York Metropolitan Opera

Vote for your favourite Christmas carol in The Nation’s Favourite Carol 2025

Vote for your favourite Christmas carol in The Nation’s Favourite Carol 2025

4 days ago

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Classic FM Video Game Music

Classic FM Christmas

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Occasions

Moods

Instruments

Mood

See more Mood

Studying

Relaxing

Happy

Epic

Romantic

Baby

Occasions

See more Occasions

Wedding

Memorial

Valentine’s Day

Christmas

Latest on Classic FM

Pope makes unexpected appearance at priest DJ's cathedral rave

Pope makes unexpected appearance at priest DJ’s cathedral rave

Swedish musician Mattias Krantz teaches piano to an octopus

Swedish musician teaches a highly intelligent octopus to play piano

Videos

Rediscovered Bach organ works performed for the first time in 300 years

Rediscovered Bach organ works performed for the first time in 300 years

Bach

Star cello soloist proposes to his girlfriend on stage at orchestral concert

Star cello soloist proposes to his girlfriend on stage at orchestral concert

Benjamin Britten immortalised in bronze statue unveiled by Sir John Rutter

Benjamin Britten immortalised in bronze statue unveiled by Sir John Rutter and Zeb Soanes

Britten

Pianist Stephen Raine rebuilds career after catastrophic hand injury

‘I thought I’d never play again’ – pianist rebuilds career after catastrophic hand injury

University of Nottingham suspends music course ahead of permanent closure vote

University of Nottingham suspends music course ahead of permanent closure vote

French cellist Gautier Capuçon plays while suspended from a zipline in the French Alps.

Gautier Capuçon plays cello while suspended on a zipline in the French Alps

Gautier Capuçon

This keyboard kitten is a fan of classical music

10 calming pieces of classical music for your pet

Dan Walker and Charlotte Hawkins return to present Classic FM’s Pet Classics

How to keep your pets safe this firework season, according to the RSPCA