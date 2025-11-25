Christmas on Classic FM: explore our 2025 radio schedule highlights

25 November 2025, 10:26 | Updated: 25 November 2025, 15:31

2025 Christmas highlights on Classic FM
2025 Christmas highlights on Classic FM. Picture: Classic FM
Join us for a joyful festive season filled with carol concerts and special programmes. Because nothing says Christmas like Classic FM...

From carol concerts to special interview broadcasts, explore highlights from across our Christmas radio schedule below.

  1. Carols from St Martin in the Fields with Zeb Soanes

    9pm-10pm | Tuesday 23 December

    Zeb Soanes presents an evening of festive favourites, including ‘Once in Royal David’s City’, ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’, and ‘Hark! The Herald Angels Sing’, performed by St Martin’s Voices, conductor Andrew Earis and the congregation of St Martin in the Fields in London’s Trafalgar Square.

  2. Calm Carols

    9pm-1am | Wednesday 24 December

    10pm-1am | Thursday 25 December

    A nighttime filled with the most relaxing carols, presented by Ritula Shah on Christmas Eve, and Karthi Gnanasegaram at the end of Christmas Day.

  3. Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Requests

    1pm-5pm | Wednesday 24 December

    9am-1pm | Thursday 25 December

    Anne-Marie Minhall turns Classic FM over to you for your requests and dedications. Anne-Marie is particularly keen to hear from anyone for whom Christmas 2025 will be extra-special. The perfect backdrop as you prepare the dinner, unwrap presents or simply sit back and relax...

    Once in Royal David's City

  4. A John Rutter Christmas Celebration

    5pm-7pm | Wednesday 24 December

    Zeb Soanes presents a carol concert with the Choir of Clare College, Cambridge, recorded at St John’s Smith Square, as they celebrate their former Director of Music Sir John Rutter in his 80th birthday year with festive favourites including Ola Gjeilo’s ‘In the Bleak Midwinter’, Rutter’s ‘Candlelight Carol’ and ‘Hark! The Herald’ arranged by Graham Ross performed by The Dmitri Esnemble, with Evie Perfect and Jacob Costard on organ.

  5. Aled Jones narrates The Snowman

    7pm-7.30pm | Wednesday 24 December

    A staple of Christmas Eve on Classic FM, Aled Jones narrates the timeless story of The Snowman, accompanied by Howard Blake’s wonderful music.

    Aled Jones - "We're walking in the air!"

  6. Carols from Westminster

    7.30pm-9pm | Wednesday 24 December

    A magical evening of carols from Westminster Central Hall in the heart of London with festive readings from Ledley King and Nicola Walker.

  7. The Nation’s Favourite Carol with Alexander Armstrong

    1pm-3pm | Thursday 25 December

    Every year, we ask you to vote for your best-loved Christmas carol – and on Christmas Day afternoon, Alexander Armstrong counts down this year’s top 30.

    Last year ‘O Holy Night’ took the crown as the nation’s number one carol for the ninth time. Will it remain there for the tenth year running, or will it be displaced by another favourite?

  8. Christmas at Buckingham Palace

    3pm-5pm | Thursday 25 December

    Following His Majesty The King’s Christmas Message, Alan Titchmarsh presents a very special programme of carols and festive music recorded live at Buckingham Palace.

    Listen behind closed doors to a carol service held in the grand surroundings of the palace Marble Hall, held to thank members of the Royal Household for their work throughout the year.

    Once again, Classic FM has been given exclusive access to record the event, which features the Choir of the Chapel Royal performing a selection of traditional seasonal carols, alongside members of the palace staff giving readings to tell the Christmas story.

  9. Gareth Malone’s Classical Selection Box

    5pm-7pm | Thursday 25 December

    Join the nation’s favourite choirmaster Gareth Malone as he returns to Classic FM. In this final episode of his Christmas series, Gareth showcases some of the best-loved seasonal music, including winter ballets, Christmas carols and other festive music.

  10. Carols from St Paul’s Knightsbridge

    7pm-8pm | Thursday 25 December

    A magical evening of carols from one of the most beautiful churches in the heart of London, with performances from Connaught Brass, pipers from the National Piping Centre, the Choir of St Paul’s Knightsbridge, organist Richard Pinel and the Yehudi Menuhin School Strings.

  11. A Classical Bookclub with Mariella Frostrup

    4pm-7pm | Friday 26 – Sunday 28 December

    Mariella Frostrup presents a special three-part series exploring the huge range of classical music inspired by literature. Expect music from Harry Potter to Romeo and Juliet.

  12. Boxing Day at the Movies with Richard Armitage

    7pm-9pm | Friday 26 & Saturday 27 December

    Richard Armitage presents Classic FM at the Movies this weekend. Join him to hear cinematic hits that will entertain the entire family, from Golden Age Hollywood favourites to blockbuster action films, musicals and animations. As the nation settles in for Boxing Day evening, Richard picks his selection of cosy films to snuggle up to, including Paddington, Good Will Hunting, Skyfall, Little Women, Downton Abbey and Shrek.

  13. Anna Lapwood’s Choral Classics

    9pm-10pm | Friday 26 December

    Join star organist and conductor Anna Lapwood as she celebrates the magical world of choral music. She shares her favourite music written for choirs – some classics and some new discoveries – and she also shines a light on some of the greatest music written for her favourite instrument: the organ.

    Anna Lapwood joins Classic FM to host new mini-series
    Anna Lapwood joins Classic FM to host new mini-series. Picture: Global

  14. Pet Classics on New Year’s Eve

    6pm-1am | Wednesday 31 December

    Join Katie Breathwick for a special programme designed with furry, feathered and scaly listeners in mind from 6pm. Katie has four hours of the most soothing music to calm and relax anxious animals, while the New Year’s celebrations and fireworks are in full swing.

    Then, as firework displays continue across the country and clocks strike midnight in celebration of a new year, join Karthi Gnanasegaram from 10pm for continued Pet Classics into the early hours.

