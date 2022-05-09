This operatic soprano finds stunning, unexpected acoustics to sing in

9 May 2022, 17:35

Nadine Sierra
Nadine Sierra. Picture: Instagram / Nadine Sierra

By Kyle Macdonald

Proof classical music and opera sound absolutely amazing, everywhere.

Here’s something for all those who love when the magic of opera meets the everyday spaces.

American soprano Nadine Sierra was born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and in 2007 became the youngest singer ever to win the Marilyn Horne Foundation Vocal Competition. Over the last few years she’s swiftly made an impact as one of the world’s most exciting young singers, particularly in Verdi and Bel canto repertoire.

And though she’s graced the stage of New York’s Met Opera and Milan’s La Scala, it’s the singing that she’s recently been doing behind the scenes that has grabbed our attention.

On her Instagram page, the American soprano swaps the opera house for incredible, unexpected acoustics she encounters in her day-to-day. In resonant stairwells, bathrooms, practice rooms and swimming pools, she treats us to opera arias and acrobatic vocal warmups – that are the day-to-day for singers.

Read more: Vocalist sings an ancient hymn in an empty Pantheon-style church, with awe-inspiring 6-second acoustic

Fancy some Donizetti in a stairwell? Or sumptuous Puccini in a swimming pool? Take a listen:

This month, Nadine is singing the title role in Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor – in a very striking modern production. We can’t wait to see what she does in grand opera houses over the coming years.

And though her acoustical adventures are very impressive, it all provides us with a wonderful reminder of something else: the magic of opera and the human voice is not just found on the opera stage – but rather it can be with us and around us always.

Latest features

See more Latest features

Austin Butler as rock 'n' roll legend, Elvis Presley

Can ‘Elvis’ actor Austin Butler really sing and play guitar?

7 hours ago

Tom Felton starred as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series

Harry Potter’s Tom Felton was ‘desperate’ as a child to become a professional violinist

9 hours ago

This year, the Queen marks her 70th year of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: what music is being performed and composed in celebration of Her Majesty’s 70-year reign?

3 days ago

Valentin Guerin plays Pyro-Trombone

Fearless trombonist invents epic flame-throwing musical instrument

3 days ago

Actress Marlene Dietrich singing for a group of GI's in France

During World War II Steinway pianos were parachuted onto battlefields to provide relaxation

4 days ago

More From ClassicFM

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery
Dr. Alex George returns to Classic FM to present Classic FM’s Revision Hour

Classic FM launches Revision Hour: classical music for concentration and exam advice for students
Cobar Sound Chapel Official Opening

Australian water tank turned ‘sound chapel’ brings 24-hour classical music to the Outback
Classical music and studying: the 14 greatest pieces for brain power

Classical music for studying: the 14 greatest pieces for brain power
If you play ‘Star Wars’ music on Spotify, the play bar turns into an actual lightsaber

People are only just realising the Spotify play bar becomes a lightsaber when you listen to Star Wars

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Occasions

Moods

Instruments