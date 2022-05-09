This operatic soprano finds stunning, unexpected acoustics to sing in

Nadine Sierra. Picture: Instagram / Nadine Sierra

By Kyle Macdonald

Proof classical music and opera sound absolutely amazing, everywhere.

Here’s something for all those who love when the magic of opera meets the everyday spaces.

American soprano Nadine Sierra was born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and in 2007 became the youngest singer ever to win the Marilyn Horne Foundation Vocal Competition. Over the last few years she’s swiftly made an impact as one of the world’s most exciting young singers, particularly in Verdi and Bel canto repertoire.

And though she’s graced the stage of New York’s Met Opera and Milan’s La Scala, it’s the singing that she’s recently been doing behind the scenes that has grabbed our attention.

On her Instagram page, the American soprano swaps the opera house for incredible, unexpected acoustics she encounters in her day-to-day. In resonant stairwells, bathrooms, practice rooms and swimming pools, she treats us to opera arias and acrobatic vocal warmups – that are the day-to-day for singers.

Read more: Vocalist sings an ancient hymn in an empty Pantheon-style church, with awe-inspiring 6-second acoustic

Fancy some Donizetti in a stairwell? Or sumptuous Puccini in a swimming pool? Take a listen:

This month, Nadine is singing the title role in Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor – in a very striking modern production. We can’t wait to see what she does in grand opera houses over the coming years.

And though her acoustical adventures are very impressive, it all provides us with a wonderful reminder of something else: the magic of opera and the human voice is not just found on the opera stage – but rather it can be with us and around us always.