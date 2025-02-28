What does ‘sonata’ mean in classical music?

A ‘sonata’ often refers to a piece of music performed by a solo instrument with piano accompaniment. Picture: Getty

By Jo Peskett

Where does the word ‘sonata’ come from, and what does it mean? We take a deep dive to explore its meaning and evolution.

Originally, the word sonata simply referred to ‘a piece of music’ – not very specific, right? It comes from the Latin sonare, meaning ‘to sound,’ so essentially, a sonata was anything played on instruments. A cantata, on the other hand, comes from cantare, meaning ‘to sing.’ So, if it’s sung, it’s a cantata; if it’s played, it’s a sonata.

The exact meaning of sonata has evolved over time. During the Baroque period, a sonata referred to a work written for one or more instruments. Baroque sonatas were often accompanied by ‘continuo’, a type of bass line often played on harpsichord.

However, some Baroque sonatas in were written for solo instruments without it, particularly by composers like J.S. Bach. Baroque sonatas could be single-movement or multi-movement works, depending on the composer.

By the late Baroque and into the Classical era (roughly 1760-1830), the term began to take on a more structured meaning. It referred to a multi-movement work, typically composed for solo instruments (most often keyboard instruments), or for a solo instrument accompanied by a keyboard.

Composers such as Haydn, Mozart and Beethoven played pivotal roles in shaping the sonata into the structured form we recognise today.

As for what a ‘sonata’ means today, the great Leonard Bernstein once explained it like this: “A sonata is a piece, usually in several movements, that has a certain basic musical form; and when that form is used in a piece for a solo instrument, like a piano or violin or flute, or a solo instrument with piano accompaniment, the piece is called a sonata.”

To summarise Bernstein: a sonata refers to a work for solo instrument or duo (solo instrument with accompaniment), with a particular structure. They typically consist of three or four movements, the first of which is in ‘sonata form’.

But what exactly is sonata form? Let’s break it down. Sonata form is a musical structure typically made up of three main sections: exposition, development, and recapitulation.

Exposition – The composer presents the themes for the first time, ‘exposing’ them to the listener.

Development – The themes are transformed in various ways, with these alterations reflecting how the musical ideas are ‘developed’.

Recapitulation – This part revisits the themes from the exposition, often with some variations, providing a ‘recap’ of the initial musical material.

Many works include sonata in their title, perhaps one of the most famous being Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 14 – better known as his ‘Moonlight Sonata.’ It remains one of the composer’s most beloved solo piano pieces.

To recap (see what we did there?), the sonata has evolved from a general term for any instrumental piece to a specific form with a clear structure, defined by three main sections: exposition, development, and recapitulation.

Composers continue to push the boundaries of the sonata, but there’s no doubt it has stood the test of time and remains a cornerstone of classical music today.