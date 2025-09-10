Prince of Wales: ‘music education is crucial’, as children’s instrumental lessons are revealed

10 September 2025, 11:08

Prince William conducts a band during a visit to Cardiff Castle
Prince William conducts a band during a visit to Cardiff Castle. Picture: Alamy

By Lucy Hicks Beach

His Royal Highness said he never learned to read music while visiting a south London music lessons provider.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prince of Wales said he believes music is “crucial” and that his children will grow up learning an instrument.

His Royal Highness was visiting Symphony Studios, a music lessons provider based in the grounds of a former Lambeth school, when he spoke about his belief in the importance of music.

After listening to a performance by the young people at the organisation, he told them: “It’s brilliant, you guys have clearly done a lot of practising – well done, that’s not easy doing that in front of everyone – that’s brilliant.

“You’ve all got amazing rhythm and it sounds fantastic – I wish I started when I was your age. I couldn’t read music so that was the biggest weakness, I started off playing piano, trumpet and the drums and then realised I had to memorise every tune and it just fell away.

“I make sure my children learn music because I love music and it’s crucial, really important.”

Read more: Prince William and family conduct orchestra at Platinum Jubilee rehearsal, ‘keeping time brilliantly’

Prince William conducts orchestra at Platinum Jubilee celebration

He also declined the opportunity to play the drums at Symphony Studios, but said his youngest child Prince Louis would have loved to have had a go.

When asked by 16-year-old Django Brooke whether he wanted to play, Prince William laughed and replied: “I’m definitely not a drummer. I’m happy to see you do it, if my youngest was here, he’d have a go, because he’s practising at the moment, but I’d love to hear you do it. But thank you for asking.”

Symphony Studios is also home to youth charity Spiral Skills, supported by William’s homeless project Homewards.

Read more: King Charles plays ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’ on a carrot at Windsor Castle

Princess Charlotte is following in the footsteps of her mother and learning the piano, while Prince George is believed to play the guitar, but William confessed his musical aspirations ended because he could not read music.

Prince William is not the only royal who loves music: King Charles grew up playing the piano, cello, and trumpet, and told Classic FM’s Alan Titchmarsh: “I’m just one of those people who can’t live without [classical music]. I mean, I love listening to it and I love going to live concerts.”

