More than 2 million children ‘locked out’ of live music, according to new report

24 April 2026, 10:14

More than 2 million children in the UK are ‘locked out’ of live music, according to a new report.
More than 2 million children in the UK are ‘locked out’ of live music, according to a new report. Picture: Getty

By Hazel Davis

Cost and location are two key factors preventing young people from accessing opportunities in live music.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

An estimated 2 million UK children are being locked out of live music, according to new research. Cost and location prevent access for two in five primary school pupils, says music charity Playground Proms.

A study, which surveyed 1,000 state school children aged 7–11, found that a whopping 40% of children have not seen live music in the past year.

This exposure varies significantly depending on where children live. In Greater London, 68% of children have seen live music, compared with just 43% in the north east. Of those who haven’t attended live events, 43% say it’s because tickets are too expensive and 37% say it’s because the events are too far away or difficult to get to.

A worrying three in ten children (29%) do not have access to a musical instrument they can practise on. However, two thirds (66%) say they would like to learn.

“Too many children are being locked out of music in the UK,” said Cathal Ó Dúill, founder of Playground Proms. “When nearly half of children are missing out on live music because of cost and where they live, that is not a cultural gap, it’s a systemic failure.”

He adds: “If we don’t act now, access to music will become a privilege, not a right.”

Read more: 93% of schoolchildren excluded from arts due to lack of funding, new report says

"I want to ensure that music counts": Prime Minister on arts education funding

It’s an ongoing concern for the industry. Back in 2024 the Cultural Learning Alliance (CLA) found that 42% of schools did not enter any pupils for music GCSE in 2024.

The research comes as Playground Proms announces its largest UK tour to date, supported by Arts Council England funding. The project is designed to tackle these access gaps by bringing high-quality live classical music directly into state primary schools, particularly in areas where opportunities to experience live music are more limited. The project will also see children going into care homes to share music with older residents.

Discover music

See more Discover music

Pianist Ruth Slenczynska, the last surviving pupil of Sergei Rachmaninov, has died at the age of 101.

Pianist Ruth Slenczynska, the last surviving pupil of Rachmaninov, has died aged 101

13 hours ago

Magdalen College Choir sing at the top of the Great Tower at dawn on May 1.

Oxford’s Magdalen College Choir will admit girl choristers for first time in over 500 years

19 hours ago

Lana Del Rey, Pierce Brosnan, David Arnold

David Arnold returns to Bond franchise, 18 years after ‘Quantum of Solace’

7 days ago

Arnold, D

The English National Opera has expanded its ENO Breathe programme to include patients with asthma and other respiratory conditions.

Opera training could help relieve asthma, in new ENO scheme

14 days ago

Pianist and composer Alexis Ffrench joins Classic FM to present new series on classical music in everyday life.

Pianist and composer Alexis Ffrench joins Classic FM to present new series ‘Music to Live By’

16 days ago

Baroque Italian composer Antonio Vivaldi features on RAYE’s new album.

RAYE used a 300-year-old Baroque music sample on her new album

28 days ago

Vivaldi

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Revision

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Occasions

Moods

Instruments

Mood

See more Mood

Studying

Relaxing

Happy

Epic

Romantic

Baby

Occasions

See more Occasions

Wedding

Memorial

Valentine’s Day

Christmas

Latest on Classic FM

American conductor Michael Tilson Thomas has died at the age of 81.

American conductor Michael Tilson Thomas has died aged 81

Michael Tilson Thomas

Michael Sheen will star as Salieri in a new West End production of Amadeus.

Michael Sheen to play Salieri in new ‘Amadeus’ production

Mozart

Classic FM Live at the Royal Albert Hall in October 2026.

All the photo highlights from Classic FM Live with Viking!

Events

Puccini at the Palace

Book tickets for ‘Puccini at the Palace’ with Royal Choral Society at Alexandra Palace

Events

Dan Walker presents Sir Karl Jenkins with a gold disc to celebrate his No.1 entry in the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2026.

Sir Karl Jenkins voted No.1 in the Classic FM Hall of Fame for the first time ever

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Comedian Tom Allen to present new series ‘Totally Outrageous’ on Classic FM.

Comedian Tom Allen joins Classic FM to present new ‘Totally Outrageous’ series

David López Ibáñez

Man charged with theft of £150,000 violin from north London pub

Rainelle Krause has died aged 37

Viral ‘Queen of the Night’ soprano who just made her Met Opera debut dies aged 37

Josh Groban sings to the tune of ‘Zadok the Priest’ for operatic Oscars opening sketch

Josh Groban sings to the tune of ‘Zadok the Priest’ for operatic Oscars opening sketch

Handel

Ludwig Göransson wins third ‘Best Original Score’ Oscar for Sinners

Ludwig Göransson dedicates third Oscar win to his dad after scooping Best OriginalLudwig Göransson dedicates third Oscar win to his dad after scooping Best Original Score for ‘Sinners’