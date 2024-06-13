What are the lyrics to Albania’s national anthem?

13 June 2024

Players of Albania celebrate after the UEFA EURO 2024 European qualifier match between Albania and Czechia on October 12, 2023 in Tirana, Albania.
Players of Albania celebrate after the UEFA EURO 2024 European qualifier match between Albania and Czechia on October 12, 2023 in Tirana, Albania. Picture: Getty Images
Discover Albania’s national anthem, ‘Hymn to the Flag’, and its background.

The Albanian National Anthem, translated as ‘Hymn to the Flag’ from its Albanian title, ‘Himni i Flamurit’, was officially adopted in 1912.

The music borrows from the Romanian patriotic song, ‘E scris pe tricolor Unire’ (‘Union is written on our flag’), composed in 1880 by Ciprian Porumbescu, one of the most popular Romanian composers in the 19th century. The lyrics were written by Asdreni, one of the most influential Albanian writers and poets of the 20th century.

In 1912, ‘Betimi mbi Flamur’ (‘The Pledge on the Flag’) was first published as a poem by Asdreni in Liri e Shqipërisë (Freedom of Albania), an Albanian newspaper in Bulgaria. Later, it was reprinted in an anthology of his poetry, titled Ëndra e lotë (Dreams and tears).

Asdreni’s rousing words from 1912 were so popular with Albanians that they were instantly set to Porumbescu’s music, and it was officially declared as the national anthem that same year. Although the fusion of Porumbescu’s music with Asdreni’s poetry was supposedly never intended to become the nation’s official anthem, the people liked it so much that it has stuck ever since.

Albanian National Anthem - "Hymni I Flamurit" (SQ/EN)

What are the lyrics to Albania’s national anthem in English?

Around our flag we stand united,
With one wish and one goal,
A sacred oath we bestow upon it
Proclaiming loyalty for our salvation.
From war abstains only he,
Who a traitor is born,
He who is a true man is not frightened,
But dies a martyr to the cause.

What are the lyrics to Albania’s national anthem in Albanian?

Rreth flamurit të përbashkuar
Me një dëshir' e një qëllim,
Të gjith' atij duke u betuar
Të lidhim besën për shpëtim.
Prej lufte veç ai largohet
Që është lindur tradhëtor,
Kush është burrë nuk frigohet,
Po vdes, po vdes si një dëshmor!

