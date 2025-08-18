10 K-pop songs you didn’t know were based on classical music

From Blackpink to TVXQ – K-pop artists are being inspired by classical music. Picture: Alamy

By Lucy Hicks Beach

An updating ‘Liszt’ of all the K-pop tunes inspired by classical music...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Whether your children are obsessed with K-Pop Demon Hunters, or you found yourself dancing at BLACKPINK’s recent Wembley show, it’s hard to ignore the global phenomenon that is K-pop.

But did you know that behind the glittering visuals and cutting-edge production, some K-pop hits are rooted in classical music? From Paganini to Tchaikovsky, here are 10 K-pop songs that sample, reference, or are inspired by classical music masterpieces.

Read more: 19 iconic pop songs directly inspired by classical music