10 K-pop songs you didn’t know were based on classical music

18 August 2025, 15:35

From Blackpink to TVXQ – K-pop artists are being inspired by classical music
From Blackpink to TVXQ – K-pop artists are being inspired by classical music. Picture: Alamy

By Lucy Hicks Beach

An updating ‘Liszt’ of all the K-pop tunes inspired by classical music...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Whether your children are obsessed with K-Pop Demon Hunters, or you found yourself dancing at BLACKPINK’s recent Wembley show, it’s hard to ignore the global phenomenon that is K-pop.

But did you know that behind the glittering visuals and cutting-edge production, some K-pop hits are rooted in classical music? From Paganini to Tchaikovsky, here are 10 K-pop songs that sample, reference, or are inspired by classical music masterpieces.

Read more: 19 iconic pop songs directly inspired by classical music

  1. ‘Shut Down’ – BLACKPINK

    La Campanella – Paganini (named by Liszt)

    With a solo violin opening, BLACKPINK makes Paganini’s 1826 concerto finale the spine of this confident, trap-heavy anthem. ‘La Campanella’ was so named after Liszt adapted it for piano solo in 1851 as part of his Grandes Etudes de Paganini.

    BLACKPINK’s version represents the modern evolution of the timeless showpiece: from Romantic violin fireworks to 21st-century global pop.

    BLACKPINK - ‘Shut Down’ M/V

  2. ‘Top Dog’ – Topp Dogg

    Symphony No.25 in G minor – Mozart

    This powerful debut track from Topp Dogg’s 2014 Amadeus album opens with the unmistakable urgency of Mozart’s stormy symphony. It’s an audacious blend of hip-hop, classical grandeur, and theatrical ambition.

    [MV] 탑독 (ToppDogg) - TOPDOG

  3. ‘Tri-Angle’ – TVXQ ft. BoA & The TRAX

    Symphony No.40 in G minor – Mozart

    Mozart and K-pop seem to go hand in hand, as TVXQ’s theatrical debut era features a full symphonic rock fusion, including this brilliant rework of a Mozart classic.

    TVXQ! 동방신기 'Tri-Angle (Extended Ver.) (Feat. BoA & TRAX)' MV

  4. ‘Rebel’ – TVXQ

    Carol of the Bells – Leontovych

    This next TVXQ also opens with a classical music sample, as a reworked version of the well-loved Ukrainian Christmas choral piece is transformed into a dark, cinematic anthem.

    TVXQ! 동방신기 'Rebel' MV

  5. ‘Swamp of Despair’ – Blac6ix

    Symphony No.5 – Beethoven

    Few openings are more recognisable – or more dramatic – than the four-note motif that begins Beethoven’s Fifth. Blac6ix harnesses that same energy to set the tone for this brooding, emotionally charged track.

    [MV] BLACK6IX(블랙식스) _ Swamp of Despair(절망의 늪)

  6. ‘Thank You My Girl’ – TVXQ

    Canon in D – Pachelbel

    This emotional ballad begins with the sound of an orchestra tuning, setting the stage for a gentle, heartfelt reworking of Pachelbel’s enduringly popular Canon, and the famous chord progression underpins the entire track.

    Thank you my girl

  7. ‘Control’ – GHOST9

    Erlkönig – Schubert

    This high-intensity track uses Schubert’s urgent, galloping motifs in the background to elevate the theme of internal struggle and control.

    GHOST9 (고스트나인) 'Control' Official M/V

  8. ‘Hands Up’ – Cherry Bullet

    Für Elise – Beethoven

    One of the most recognisable piano pieces in history becomes a playful, synth-driven hook in this energetic girl group track. The famous oscillating semitones appear throughout, giving the song a quirky, unexpected twist.

    [MV] Cherry Bullet(체리블렛) _ Hands Up(무릎을 탁 치고)

  9. ‘Ice Cream Cake’ – Red Velvet

    Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy – Tchaikovsky

    Red Velvet blends eerie whimsy with K-pop polish in this track, echoing Tchaikovsky’s sparkling celesta and delicate melodies from The Nutcracker. It’s both sweet and just a little unsettling – much like the ballet itself.

    Red Velvet 레드벨벳 'Ice Cream Cake' MV

  10. ‘Fantasy’ – VIXX

    Moonlight Sonata – Beethoven

    The melancholy of this moody ballad is heightened by the inclusion of one of the moodiest piano pieces in the canon. The slow, mournful theme of the Moonlight Sonata perfectly complements the track’s dramatic tone.

    빅스(VIXX) - Fantasy Official M/V

Discover music

See more Discover music

Novak Djokovic ‘plays’ Vivaldi’s Winter on violin in unexpected Asics advert

Novak Djokovic ‘plays’ Vivaldi’s Winter on violin in unexpected Asics advert

4 hours ago

Hear Tchaikovsky’s real voice, captured in rare 1890 recording on Edison cylinder

Hear Tchaikovsky’s real voice, captured in rare 1890 recording on Edison cylinder

4 days ago

Tchaikovsky

A-level music entries have fallen year on year

A-level music entries fall to historic low, following 15 years of decline

4 days ago

Exploring some of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s all-time best pieces of music

10 of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s all-time best pieces of music

6 days ago

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor

Jenna Ortega plays cello as Wednesday Addams

All the brilliantly dark classical music in Wednesday Season 2

7 days ago

From Beijing to Paris – the world’s most beautiful opera houses

Ranking the world’s 10 most breathtakingly beautiful opera houses

7 days ago

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM Video Game Music

Classic FM Pet Classics

Essential Classical

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Occasions

Moods

Instruments

Mood

See more Mood

Studying

Relaxing

Happy

Epic

Romantic

Baby

Occasions

See more Occasions

Wedding

Memorial

Valentine’s Day

Christmas

Latest on Classic FM

Scientists have found a link between classical music and weight loss

Study finds classical music could be the key to a healthier diet

Crowd cheers as 93-year-old John Williams debuts his first EVER piano concerto

93-year-old John Williams gets standing ovation as he debuts his first EVER piano concerto

Williams

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks to Classic FM’s Dan Walker about the importance of music education.

“I want to ensure that music counts”: Sir Keir Starmer on education and access to music

The Royal Ballet and Opera’s Tel Aviv production of ‘Tosca’ has been cancelled, after an open letter from RBO staff.

Royal Ballet and Opera cancels ‘Tosca’ production in Israel after staff backlash

Bishop Jonathan Baker and The City Academy Voices clashed on Saturday night

Bishop in dressing gown apologises after shutting down choir’s church concert: ‘you are in my house’
Anna Lapwood at Classic FM Live at the Movies

Anna Lapwood plays bewitching ‘Interstellar’ on 9,999-pipe Royal Albert Hall organ

Classical music cues cleaning in Taiwan

Beethoven’s ‘Für Elise’ alerts Taiwanese residents to take out their trash

Beethoven

Hans Zimmer’s 10 best soundtracks – from Gladiator to Interstellar

Hans Zimmer’s 10 best film scores – ranked from good to Interstellar

Zimmer

The meeting involved Nicola Benedetti, Alison Balsom and Sheku Kanneh-Mason

Nicola Benedetti: who is the violinist’s family, what are her best recordings and what violin does she play?

Nicola Benedetti

Ralph Fiennes to star in WWII film ‘The Choral’ where young men find hope in music

Ralph Fiennes plays a demanding chorus master in ‘funny’ new WWI film