Violinist accuses airline of ‘complete injustice’ for refusing to let her board with rare 1761 violin

23 October 2025, 09:55

Airline refuses to let violinist board with her rare 1761 violin

By Hazel Davis

Levy said she offered to pay for an extra seat but staff refused.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Belgian violinist Maya Levy has claimed that budget airline Transavia refused to let her board a flight after she declined to place her 18th-century violin in the aircraft hold.

Levy said she was due to fly with the airline earlier this week, but was stopped at the boarding gate and told her instrument, a 1761 Testore violin from Cremona, could not travel in the cabin with her.

The 28-year-old player took to Instagram to say, “At the boarding gate, the airline refused to let me board, claiming that there was no more place on the plane… Every musician knows that such an instrument can never be placed in the hold, as it would risk being irreparably damaged.”

Levy said she offered to pay extra or buy another seat for the instrument, but staff “categorically refused.” A pianist colleague, who did board the flight, later reported that there was space in the overhead compartments for the violin.

Read more: Violinist refused boarding by airline after declining to check in ‘rare’ Stradivarius

Calling the incident “a complete injustice,” Levy said she has travelled to more than 55 countries with her violin since the age of 14 and has frequently encountered confusion over musical instruments at airports. “The man who didn’t let me board this time thought my violin was a guitar. And simply because ‘a guitar is big,’ he decided it couldn’t go on board,” she said.

A representative from the airline replied on Instagram, saying, “I can totally understand the frustration this situation may have created. However, the luggage in the cabin must follow precise dimensions so as not to interfere with the closure of the storage chests located on the ceiling. It is usually recommended to reserve an extra seat in the cabin for transporting particularly fragile objects, such as a centuries-old instrument.” The airline also referred concerned passengers to its website for guidance on travelling with musical instruments.

Levy performs internationally with major orchestras and festivals, playing her Testore instrument on loan. She is among a growing number of musicians who have faced difficulties transporting precious instruments, often valued in the six-figure range, on commercial flights.

Transavia made headlines earlier this year after Australian violinist Patrick Roberts was denied boarding a Paris–Milan flight for refusing to check in his Golden Period Stradivari violin, which he described as “rare and irreplaceable”.

Latest on Classic FM

Parents offer £180k to tutor their one-year-old in classical music and being an ‘English gentleman’

Parents offer £180k to tutor one-year-old in classical music and being an ‘English gentleman’
Myleene Klass and Dan Walker

Classic FM Live at 25: photo highlights from our anniversary concert at the Royal Albert Hall

Events

Classic FM Live at 25 with Viking at the Royal Albert Hall

Classic FM Live at 25 with Viking: join us for a spectacular concert at the Royal Albert Hall in October 2025!

Events

Six-year-old Dubai pupil sets Guinness World Record in classical music

Six-year-old sets world record for recognising classical composers by ear

Maria Dueñas wins Young Artist of the Year and Sir Simon Rattle makes history at Gramophone Awards

Maria Dueñas wins Young Artist of the Year and Sir Simon Rattle makes history at Gramophone Awards

Events

Dan Walker and Charlotte Hawkins return to present Classic FM’s Pet Classics

Classic FM’s Pet Classics returns for its eighth year to calm pets during fireworks

New teaser trailer drops for ‘Amadeus’ TV series starring Will Sharpe as Mozart

New teaser trailer drops for ‘Amadeus’ TV series starring Will Sharpe as Mozart

Mozart

Lise Cristiani (December 24, 1827 – October 24, 1853)

Have you heard the story of the world’s first female cellist, also an intrepid explorer?

Charlotte Church – from child star to versatile soprano

Charlotte Church: singing career, family and more facts about the Welsh soprano and ‘Traitors’ star

Charlotte Church

Yumeka Nakagawa moved to tears playing the ‘Raindrop’ Prelude at 19th Chopin Competition

Chopin piano competition contestant visibly moved to tears while playing the ‘Raindrop’ prelude

Chopin

Latest instrument features

Albert Einstein’s first violin, which he hid from the Nazis, is up for auction

Albert Einstein’s first violin which he hid from the Nazis sells for £860,000 at auction

Man plays guitar during brain surgery

Incredible footage shows dad playing guitar while undergoing brain surgery

Playing an instrument gives you extra ‘bumps’ on your brain

Playing an instrument gives you extra ‘bumps’ on your brain

Norbert Merkl’s instrument collection stolen from apartment

Musician’s priceless instrument collection stolen from apartment including 61 violin bows

3D printed violins

US school cuts music lesson costs by printing 3D violins for students

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Piano

Guitar

Flute