Novak Djokovic ‘plays’ Vivaldi’s Winter on violin in unexpected Asics advert

Novak Djokovic ‘plays’ violin in new Asics advert

By Lucy Hicks Beach

Djokovic playing a violin solo? Well, almost...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Previous world No.1 male tennis player Novak Djokovic has appeared playing the violin in an ad for Asics.

In the video, the Serbian sportsman is seen miming along with an... unconventional bow hold, to the Allegro non molto of ‘Winter’ from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons. The film combines shots of Djokovic playing the four-stringed instrument with shots of the tennis star on court, playing the stringed racquet.

The Asics ad pays tribute to Djokovic’s new celebration gesture in honour of his six-year-old daughter, Tara.

She has recently started playing the violin, so now, when her Dad wins a point, he plays the ‘tennis racket violin’.

Read more: Why does Novak Djokovic play his racket like a violin when he wins?

Novak Djokovic plays the 'racket violin' at Wimbledon in 2024. Picture: Getty

“Control the rhythm. Unlock the feeling. 🎻”, the post attached to the video says. “From his first step to his final shot, Novak plays with a rhythm only he can hear, and somehow, we feel every beat of it.”

The social media ad is promoting the New York Collection of Djokovic’s own line of Asics shoes, ahead of the US Open Tennis Championships this week.

Read more: Can Emma Raducanu play piano? Tennis star shares videos of her practising at home

This isn’t the first time we have seen Djokovic reach for the strings: last year, while on holiday, he played a duet with violinist Julian Rachlin, using Sarah McElravy’s viola.

Read more: All the fascinating ways classical music can improve sports performance

Djokovic is not the only sportsman with musical talents. Earlier this summer, it was revealed that England player Michelle Agyemang is an accomplished pianist, and even took her piano with her to the 2025 Euros.

If Michelle’s piano playing can lead the England team to victory, perhaps Djokovic’s violin skills will help him win his next grand slam...