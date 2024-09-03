‘I felt so humiliated’ – star violinist denied boarding with her 200-year-old violin on Ryanair flight

3 September 2024, 22:12

Esther Abrami denied boarding on Ryanair flight over violin

By Kyle Macdonald

TikTok virtuoso Esther Abrami claims she was ‘spoken to like a piece of garbage’ as Ryanair staff insisted her fragile instrument be hold luggage.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A leading young violinist says that she experienced public humiliation and had to hold back tears as she was denied boarding on a flight from her family home in Marseille to Berlin for a recording session.

British-French violinist Esther Abrami, who is one of classical music’s leading lights on social media, says that she was “spoken to like a piece of garbage” as Ryanair insisted she could not bring her instrument with her for the European flight.

“I was refused boarding on a Ryanair flight with my 200 years old violin today,” she said in an Instagram post on Tuesday evening. “On my way to Berlin, departing from Marseille to record my third album with Sony Classical, this is the first time I have experienced such rudeness and public humiliation.”

Read more: Esther Abrami and Her Ensemble spotlight French composer, Louise Farrenc

Abrami was named as one of Classic FM’s Rising Stars in 2021. In April 2022 she made her Royal Albert Hall debut playing Ralph Vaughan Williams’ The Lark Ascending at Classic FM Live. As a recording artist, she made her Song Classical debut in 2022.

It is on social media where she has made her biggest impact, with over one million followers across Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. Her posts and videos are credited to inspiring a new generation of string players.

“Just before boarding the flight I was stopped and told I could not board on with my violin,” she explained in a post and story. “I offered to pay whatever it would cost to take it with me, they refused. I offered to buy an extra seat, they said the flight was closed already and I could not buy an extra seat anymore (despite the flight not being full).”

“I explained the price and the fragility of the violin. I begged them, explaining I was recording this very same day for my album, telling that I had flown an incredible number of times with this company and never experienced this.”

“They made me open my case on the floor, put the violin in the place to measure suitcases. The requirements for the cabin luggage -which I had paid for already- is a length of 55cm. My violin measures 56cm, it fitted diagonally, and otherwise was 1cm over. Even this was refused.”

The violinist said that staff then told her to “get out of the way” if she was not willing to check her fragile instrument into the plane’s luggage hold.

Esther Abrami plays Clara Schumann Romance No. 1 | Classic FM’s Rising Stars

Abrami says she feels incredibly fortunate that she was able to book a last-minute ticket on another airline. “Not every musician can have this opportunity,” she said.

“Missing a flight often means losing a vital work opportunity, whether it’s a gig, a recording session, or an important meeting.”

“In an industry where every opportunity counts, such an incident can have a ripple effect, impacting reputation and future prospects. This is simply unacceptable.”

Classic FM has contacted Ryanair for comment.

Latest on Classic FM

Operatic soprano Maria Callas is considered one of the greatest singers of the 20th century

Who was Maria Callas, and what made her the world’s greatest opera diva?

Maria Callas

From Jurassic Park and The Lord of the Rings to Interstellar – the most epic film scores ever written

15 most epic film scores

Kamala Harris reveals to a group of Georgia high school students that she played French horn and percussion at school

Kamala Harris played French horn and percussion at school, and has a penchant for George Gershwin
Vote for ‘Best Music Learning Initiative’ winner in the Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards!

Vote for ‘Best Music Learning Initiative’ winner in the Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards!

Events

Jeneba Kanneh-Mason plays ‘The Lark’

10-year-old pianist plays Glinka-Balakirev with astonishing poetry and precision

Angelina Jolie (right) stars as legendary Greek soprano, Maria Callas (left) in the upcoming musical biopic about the singer

Maria Callas biopic starring Angelina Jolie: cast, plot release date and music in ‘Maria’ revealed

Maria Callas

Does Angelina Jolie sing in the Maria Callas biopic?

Does Angelina Jolie sing in the Maria Callas biopic? Actress reveals her operatic training

Maria Callas

Trumpet rental letter

Son finds touching note sent to his struggling mother ‘forgiving trumpet debt’

Angelina Jolie stars as iconic opera diva Maria Callas

‘Maria’: First clip of Angelina Jolie as opera star Maria Callas in new biopic

Maria Callas

New study finds audience heartbeats and breath rates synchronise during a classical concert

New study finds audience heartbeats and breath rates synchronise during a classical concert

Latest instrument features

Nicola Benedetti on whether phones should be allowed at classical concerts.

Nicola Benedetti has ‘strong feelings’ on mobile phones at classical concerts

Nicola Benedetti

Violinist attracts turtles

Violinist summons turtles from water with his virtuosic playing

Maxim Vengerov – here’s why musicians use vibrato

Why do musicians always use vibrato?

Alain Roche and his floating piano at the 2024 Olympic Games Closing Ceremony

Spectacular suspended piano steals show at Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony

Novak Djokovic plays viola

Novak Djokovic ‘plays’ Bizet’s Habanera on viola in surprise string duet

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Piano

Guitar

Flute