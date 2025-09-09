Albert Einstein’s first violin which he hid from the Nazis goes on sale for £300,000

9 September 2025, 09:44

Albert Einstein’s first violin, which he hid from the Nazis, is up for auction
Albert Einstein’s first violin, which he hid from the Nazis, is up for auction. Picture: Alamy

By Lucy Beach

When Einstein planned to flee Germany in 1932, he gave the violin, his bicycle and a philosophy book to a friend for safekeeping.

Albert Einstein’s first violin that was hidden from the Nazis has been put up for auction for £300,000.

Einstein acquired the 1894 Anton Zunterer violin, known as ‘Lina’, shortly before leaving Munich to move to Switzerland for his studies in the mid-1890s, and he played it throughout his late teens and early adult life.

However, when he planned to flee Germany for America to escape Nazi persecution in late 1932, he did not want the instrument to come to any harm, so gave the violin, his bicycle and a philosophy book to his friend and physicist colleague Max von Laue.

20 years later, von Laue gifted the items to Margarete Hommrich, an acquaintance and Einstein fan from Braunschweig.

The items remained in her family for 70 years and are now with Hommrich’s great-great granddaughter at auctioneers Dominic Winter, in Cirencester. The violin is estimated to fetch somewhere between £200,000 and £300,000, while Einstein’s bicycle saddle is expected to sell for something up to £50,000.

Chris Albury, a senior auctioneer, told The Telegraph: “Einstein’s violin is a particularly precious and exciting item to handle.

“When it arrived for analysis and valuation the violin’s sound post and bridge were both detached and it had not been played for a very long time.

“We know that Einstein named all his violins ‘Lina’ so to see this etched onto the back panel was hair-raising.”

He added: “It is spine-tingling to think that he would have been playing pieces by his beloved Mozart and Bach while his young mind was thinking through his revolutionary ideas, many of which still underpin so much scientific and technological research today.

Einstein’s wife Elsa fell in love with him “because he played Mozart so beautifully on the violin”.
Einstein’s wife Elsa fell in love with him “because he played Mozart so beautifully on the violin”. Picture: Getty

Einstein played the piano from the age of five and loved music throughout his life. He once said, “I know that most joy in my life has come to me from my violin.” His wife, Elsa, even said she fell in love with him “because he played Mozart so beautifully on the violin”.

“Life without playing music is inconceivable for me,” Einstein once stated. “I live my daydreams in music. I see my life in terms of music ... I get most joy in life out of music.”

