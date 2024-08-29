Son finds touching note sent to his struggling mother ‘forgiving trumpet debt’

29 August 2024, 10:56

Trumpet rental letter
Trumpet rental letter. Picture: Reddit / jacques4801

By Kyle Macdonald

When a mother hit hard times and could no longer afford to pay for her son’s rented instrument, the owner of a Florida music centre saw more than finances, and responded with moving generosity.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In a young musician’s life, there’s often a moment of support, encouragement or inspiration given by a teacher, parent or an older player. But for Jacques Ruffin it came from a music store owner – and the youngster did not know about it for years.

In 2018, when he was aged 21, Ruffin was cleaning out the hallway closet of his family home and found a 2009 letter which was addressed to his mother. He then shared it in a Reddit post, which is well worth revisiting, that went viral.

“Found an old letter sent to my Mother who was struggling to make payments on my trumpet,” he said. At the time Ruffin would have been aged 13.

Allegro Music Centre is a music shop based in Casselberry, Florida. The centre offers musical instruments and band equipment for sale and rent. They had received the message that a mother was no longer able to pay the rental for her son’s trumpet, which would have to be returned, meaning the young musician was to be parted from his musical instrument.

However, the centre’s owner James W. Jones had other ideas. Read his reply to the mother below, which was filled with touching generosity and feeling.

Read more: 10 most spectacular pieces of trumpet music

Allegro Music Centre trumpet letter
Allegro Music Centre trumpet letter. Picture: Reddit

“I have decided to forgive the rent on Jacques' trumpet,” Jones said in his reply. “You do not have to pay me any more for the trumpet. It is yours to play.”

“However, if Jacques drops out of band and stops playing the trumpet, will you return it to me so I can give it to some other deserving student,” the owner stipulated.

“I have been through bad times like you,” Jones added. “But remember Tough times never last, Tough people do. Maybe, you can help some other student someday when times are better.”

When the letter went viral, it was spotted by a close relative of the owner of the music centre. “This is my father-in-law, guys! He is every bit as kind and selfless as this letter makes him out to be!” Others then piled in with praise for its magnanimous manager. The store revealed they were flooded with messages as the post was shared around the world.

Other Redditors took the opportunity to share musical generosity towards their own families when they struggled to make ends meet.

Toddler is moved to tears hearing Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata for first time

“My dad died when I was eight and my mom couldn't afford my piano lessons anymore,” shared user Boygirlwhatever. “My piano teacher then gave me free lessons all the way till I graduated from the Canadian Royal Conservatory of Music at 14. She was a renowned pianist and easily charged a lot for lessons but she kept helping us out. It was a huge contribution to my life and I never forgot it.”

Following the huge interest in the viral letter, Jacques Ruffin revealed the importance of the gesture and thanked Jones for giving him “the gift of music”, which he said opened so many doors in my life.

“I really appreciate what he did. He is a hero in my eyes,”

Latest on Classic FM

Angelina Jolie stars as iconic opera diva Maria Callas

‘Maria’: First clip of Angelina Jolie as opera star Maria Callas in new biopic

Maria Callas

New study finds audience heartbeats and breath rates synchronise during a classical concert

New study finds audience heartbeats and breath rates synchronise during a classical concert
Danny Elfman will write the score to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, with additional input from rock bands My Chemical Romance and Blink-182.

Everything you need to know about the ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ score, soundtrack and composer
When Mozart outsold Beyoncé in physical album sales

In 2016, Mozart outsold Beyoncé and Drake to become the most popular CD artist

Mozart

Greatest film soundtracks: Gladiator, Titanic, The Lord of the Rings

The 50 best film scores of all time

Howard Shore’s music for The Lord of the Rings has been voted as the nation’s favourite film score, in the Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame 2024.

Howard Shore’s ‘The Lord of the Rings’ voted No.1 soundtrack in the Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame 2024
Errollyn Wallen appointed first Master of the King’s Music of new reign

Errollyn Wallen appointed first Master of the King’s Music of new reign

Boy soprano Ben Del Maestro’s breathtaking vocals for ‘Lord of the Rings’

Footage emerges of boy soprano recording breathtaking vocals for ‘Lord of the Rings’ score

The 15 best film scores of the 21st century

Definitively the greatest film scores of the 21st century so far

Nicola Benedetti on what the government can do for music education

Nicola Benedetti: ‘I will be reaching out to Keir Starmer about the future of music education’

Nicola Benedetti

Latest instrument features

Nicola Benedetti on whether phones should be allowed at classical concerts.

Nicola Benedetti has ‘strong feelings’ on mobile phones at classical concerts

Nicola Benedetti

Violinist attracts turtles

Violinist summons turtles from water with his virtuosic playing

Maxim Vengerov – here’s why musicians use vibrato

Why do musicians always use vibrato?

Alain Roche and his floating piano at the 2024 Olympic Games Closing Ceremony

Spectacular suspended piano steals show at Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony

Novak Djokovic plays viola

Novak Djokovic ‘plays’ Bizet’s Habanera on viola in surprise string duet

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Piano

Guitar

Flute