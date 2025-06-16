‘Goosebumps’ as young boy plays Star-Spangled Banner on his trumpet at San Diego protest

16 June 2025, 15:33

A boy plays the trumpet at a No Kings protest in San Diego
A boy plays the trumpet at a No Kings protest in San Diego. Picture: TikTok / mollymolotovdiaries / Revolutions Of Our Time

By Lucy Hicks Beach

The Star-Spangled Banner took on new meaning at US protests this weekend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As ‘No Kings’ protests took place all over the weekend in the US, a young trumpeter moved a San Diego crowd with a rendition of The Star Spangled Banner.

The young boy, sitting on his older brother’s shoulders, played the US national anthem on a trumpet with a sign hanging from the instrument that read: ‘LET FREEDOM RING!’

As he played, other protestors sang along with him and erupted into applause when he finished.

The video was filmed by host of the ‘Revolutions of Our Time Podcast’, who happened to be in the right place at the right time. After being posted on TikTok, the clip garnered over eight million views, with nearly 15,000 comments expressing their reactions to the moment.

“All my life I’ve HATED the national anthem because it’s never felt real to me,” one person wrote, “Today? That changed. Now I know what it’s supposed to feel like. I have goosebumps all over and tears falling down my face.”

Read more: Music in protest: 9 powerful images of music’s role in times of conflict

Boy at protest performs The Star-Spangled Banner on a trumpet

Music has always been central to protest, political action and times of conflict, war and resolution.

From BrahmsTriumphlied, that was written to celebrate the German victory in the Franco-Prussian War in 1871 to This Little Light of Mine, which became an anthem of the during civil rights movement in the 1960s, music has set the tone of important political moments and expressed the feelings that words could not.

The Star-Spangled Banner has its origins in political resistance, too. The lyrics come from a poem written by American lawyer Francis Scott Key, Defence of Fort M’Henry.

Key was inspired to write the poem after witnessing the bombardment of Fort McHenry by the British Royal Navy during the Battle of Baltimore in the War of 1812. After the battle had finished, Key was in shock to see that an American flag still stood strong over Fort McHenry, meaning that the British had not won.

Read more: What are the lyrics to the US National Anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner?

This moment in San Diego, then, felt like more than a sweet performance from a child: it became a chance for those around him to unite and express their hope and resistance.

The ‘No Kings’ marches took place across the US over the weekend, on the same day as the US Army’s 250th Anniversary Parade and US president Donald Trump’s 79th birthday, in protest of Trump’s policies and actions during his presidency so far. This has included what has been described as an ‘authoritarian agenda’, with large scale immigration raids and cuts to Medicaid and other social services.

Latest on Classic FM

Donald Trump says he could have been a ‘brilliant musician’ after receiving flute lessons as a boy.

Donald Trump’s flute-playing career cut short: ‘I didn’t particularly like it, wasn’t for me’
Julie D'Aubigny

Meet the sword-fighting opera singer who burnt down a convent to rescue her gay lover

LA Philharmonic cancels concerts as city curfew enforced after protests

LA Philharmonic cancels concerts as city curfew enforced after protests

LA Phil

Composer proposes to his partner with live 78-piece orchestra at Abbey Road studios

Composer proposes to his partner with live 78-piece orchestra at Abbey Road studios

Videos

Jamie Barton, John Holiday and Adrian Angelico: just three of the incredible performers who also happen to be lighting up opera stages around the world with rainbow colours.

20 brilliant LGBTQ+ opera stars you should know

Inventor creates piano doorbell

Inventor replaces his ‘boring’ doorbell with a miniature piano

Pak chois grow better with classical music

Bach-choi? Researchers find plants grow leafier when played Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos

Win tickets to see Ludovico Einaudi at the Royal Albert Hall with a Marriott hotel stay

Win tickets to see Ludovico Einaudi at the Royal Albert Hall with a hotel stay

Win

The Vienna Symphony Orchestra’s performance of Johann Strauss II’s ‘The Beautiful Blue Danube’ was broadcast into space, in partnership with the European Space Agency.

Strauss’ ‘Blue Danube’ waltz has been sent to space... and The Simpsons already predicted it
Physicists create ‘the world’s smallest violin’ using nanotechnology

Physicists create ‘the world’s smallest violin’ using nanotechnology

Latest instrument features

The Piano Boat comes to Britain's canals

Floating piano boat named ‘Rachmaninov’ to return to London’s canals

Diana wins 'The Piano' with performance of 'Dreams' at Newcastle concert hall

87-year-old fulfils ‘lifelong dream’ of becoming a concert pianist in tear-jerking The Piano finale
UK’s only string instrument-making degree set to close

UK’s last surviving string instrument-making degree set to close

Unseen footage reveals Dick van Dyke singing ‘Mary Poppins’ with THE Richard Sherman on piano

Unseen footage reveals Dick van Dyke singing ‘Mary Poppins’ with THE Richard Sherman on piano
Who is Anna Lapwood? The trailblazing organist and conductor’s age, biography and performances

Who is Anna Lapwood? The trailblazing organist and conductor’s age, biography and performances

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Piano

Guitar

Flute