Rare iron age battle trumpet unearthed in Norfolk

Rare iron age trumpet unearthed in Norfolk. Picture: PA Media

By Hazel Davis

Archeologists have reason to sound their own horn.

The UK’s brass band tradition might go back further than we thought...

Archaeologists have discovered one of Britain’s rarest ancient instruments: an Iron Age carnyx, a bronze battle trumpet once used to rally Celtic warriors. The instrument is at the heart of an Iron Age hoard uncovered during a routine excavation by Norfolk-based Pre-Construct Archaeology.

The hoard includes a near-complete carnyx, parts of a second, a sheet-bronze boar’s-head standard, five shield bosses and another unidentified iron object.

Historic England is coordinating research and conservation with Pre-Construct Archaeology, Norfolk Museums Service and National Museums Scotland, a leading authority on carnyces. Historic England described the hoard as a “remarkable discovery” that is “hugely significant for our understanding of ancient British culture.”​

Panel of the Gundestrup cauldron, thought to be of Celtic origin, brought to Denmark as plunder. Picture: Werner Forman/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

A carnyx was apparently the height of a person, made from bronze and capped with an animal head. The sound was designed to cut through battle noise. ​Modern reconstructions of other carnyx finds have suggested an instrument capable not only of playing very loud but with flexibility.

This Norfolk example is only the third carnyx known from Britain and is among the most complete yet found in Europe.

Dr Tim Pestell, senior curator of archaeology for Norfolk Museums Service, described it as “a powerful reminder of Norfolk’s Iron Age past which, through the story of Boudica and the Iceni people, still retains its capacity to fascinate the British public.”

The carnyx and associated items are in a very fragile condition and will require extensive stabilisation before any detailed musical analysis can start.