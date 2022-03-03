A pianist devised a contraption so he can play piano from his bed

3 March 2022, 17:49

By Siena Linton

We all know the feeling when you need to practise, but just can’t quite seem to find the energy. Well, problem solved, thanks to this crafty pianist.

Being a musician takes time, effort, and lots and lots of practice. Sometimes finding motivation is the easiest thing in the world, but when inspiration doesn’t strike so easily, instrument practice can feel like such a chore.

Thankfully, for pianists the world over, this inventive instrumentalist has cracked the code.

By attaching strings to the piano keys with Sellotape, and tying them to finger-sized rings at the other end, a pianist on YouTube has managed to find a way to get practice in without even having to leave your seat.

Playing piano from a distance
Playing piano from a distance. Picture: YouTube

After a couple of test runs, trying out the scope of the resourceful setup, the pianist performs a jaunty little rendition of the nursery rhyme ‘Mary had a Little Lamb’, as well as ‘Happy Birthday’, and ‘Mitsuha’s Theme’ from the 2016 Japanese animated film Your Name.

While the scope of this invention might be limited to pieces consisting of ten notes or fewer for now, we’re sure this is just the beginning of the piano practice revolution. Next challenge: Liszt’s ‘La Campanella’.

