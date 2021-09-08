Neighbour finally loses patience with pianist next door after ‘six long years’ with excruciating note

8 September 2021, 16:43 | Updated: 8 September 2021, 17:11

A pianist's neighbouring note
A pianist's neighbouring note. Picture: Há Marci/Facebook

A pianist had been diligently practising a Satie miniature for a very long time – and a long-suffering neighbour finally cracked, with everything needed contained in this epic note.

Have you heard the C major Prelude to Bach’s Well-Tempered Clavier one too many times? Not such a fan of the same French piano music day after day? This might be the tale for you.

In many flats and apartments, sound isolation can leave a lot to be desired. Thin walls can transport a lot of sound and musical detail, especially when it comes to pianos.

And it seems that one neighbour, after many years of hearing two particular pieces of keyboard music ad infinitum, simply needed to request a pause.

There’s precious little context to the images posted on Facebook by Há Marci, but everything points to an intriguing piece of musical drama.

In the viscerally scrawled note, it feels as if an emotional dam has finally burst, releasing a torrent of frustration towards the our pianist.

And as a kicker, there’s an added note containing a critique of the player’s harmony and metre.

Musicians, take a deep breath, and have a read:

Read more: 12 angry neighbours who had zero patience for classical musicians

“Dear neighbour,” reads the note.

“Understanding that Bach’s C major Preludium and Satie’s Gymnopédie No. 1 represent a refined taste and diverse repertoire, excellent choices to impress a new girlfriend...”

“BUT please consider practicing the pieces in their entirety. For us, neighbours listening [to] you endlessly repeat the first four bars for hours became displeasing after these six long years.”

The writer adds in a postscript: “Plus, let me point out, that the third note of the second bar in [the] Bach is not a G as you play it, and the Gymnopédie is in 3/4.”

Ouch.

