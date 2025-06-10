Inventor replaces his ‘boring’ doorbell with a miniature piano

Inventor creates piano doorbell. Picture: YouTube/ Makestreme

By Lucy Hicks Beach

Ding dong! A funky new doorbell for piano lovers is here.

One person’s DIY project had brought a tuneful twist to the traditional doorbell.

Arpan Mondal has crafted a piano-style doorbell that lets visitors announce their arrival with a musical touch. This design replaces the standard doorbell chime with five playable piano keys, each producing a distinct note when pressed.

Man makes a piano doorbell

Mondal used an ESP32 microcontroller, which reads the state of five 3D-printed piano keys and triggers an audio sample of piano keys.

Mondal also wanted the keys to feel more like a real piano, so decided to use micro limit switches which create a satisfying, soft click like you are pressing actual piano keys.

The first electric doorbell was invented in 1831 by the first secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, Joseph Henry, but it wasn’t until the 1930s that people started having tuneful doorbell chimes.

So, next time you’re buying a doorbell for your new home, perhaps think outside of the traditional ‘ding dong’ box and give your guest the chance to start their visit with a musical moment.

