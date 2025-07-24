England star Michelle Agyemang has taken her piano to the Euros: ‘It’s calm and relaxing’

England star Michelle Agyemang has taken her piano to the Euros. Picture: Alamy

By Lucy Hicks Beach

She uses the piano to get ready for her games.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Michelle Agyemang is the talk of the nation after saving England’s spot in the Euro’s after scoring in the 96th minute, but did you know that she’s also a pianist?

The 19-year-old Essex-born Arsenal player has had her piano brought over to Basel for the UEFA European Women’s Championship, and has spoken about the calming benefits of playing the piano before a game.

For Agyemang, music is more than a hobby – it is a vital part of her match day ritual, offering focus and tranquillity amidst the intensity of elite competition.

She grew up listening to gospel music and plays several instruments.

“I play the piano, the bass guitar and the drums”, she told The Mirror. “I have my piano in my room so I’m spending a lot of time in there just playing and chilling.”

She added: “I don’t think that there’s a day that I go without playing it because it’s right in front of me. Especially on game days I probably spend about two hours just playing and enjoying myself.”

Read more: The best classical football songs

Michelle Agyemang grew up listening to gospel music and plays several instruments. Picture: Alamy

The Lioness’s kit man shipped Agyemang’s piano out to Basel for this year’s tournament for her to decompress before she plays.

She told England Football: “It’s calm and relaxing. Lottie [Wubben-Moy, her Arsenal and England teammate] asked me to play for her – she came to my room and I played a few things for her, which was nice.”

Read more: A detailed musical analysis of why ‘Three Lions’ is the best football song ever written

Adgymenag is one of many athletes that are also talented pianists. Her teammate Leah Williamson taught herself to play the keyboard by ear, and even taught herself to read music.

Tennis player Emma Raducanu has also shared videos of herself playing the piano and Dutch footballer Nathan Aké taught himself to play during Covid.

Emma Raducanu plays piano in IG clip

Across the pond, American swimmer Katie Ledecky began learning piano at the age of eight. In 2018, she famously duetted with Olympic teammate Elizabeth Beisel during USA Swimming’s Golden Goggle Awards in New York, playing The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’.

Let’s hope that Agyemang can bring her and her teammates not only more footballing glory, but also a moment of musical calm in the high-pressure environment of elite sport.