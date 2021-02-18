Courteney Cox delights the Internet by casually nailing the ‘Friends’ theme on piano

18 February 2021, 16:50

Courteney Cox delights the Internet by casually nailing the ‘Friends’ theme on piano
Courteney Cox delights the Internet by casually nailing the ‘Friends’ theme on piano. Picture: Courteney Cox / Instagram

By Rosie Pentreath

A favourite ‘Friends’ actor jamming along to the ‘Friends’ theme? Get ready for some joyous, cult 90s TV Internet inception…

Courteney Cox, AKA Monica from Friends, has been spotted breaking the Internet by jamming along on the piano to the TV show’s theme tune.

Accompanied by guitarist, Joel Taylor, the piano-playing actor keeps up with the chords and rhythmic drive of the well-known and well-loved Friends song, ‘I'll Be There for You’, by The Rembrandts, in the end-of-the-week pick-me-up we only just realised we needed.

You might want to lend an ear. Especially if – wait for it – “it hasn’t been your day, your week, your month, or even your year!”

Read more: Courteney Cox casually melts Instagram playing piano at the Royal Albert Hall >

Click here to listen to our Calm Piano playlist on Global Player >

So, Cox posts the video, and Internet inception ensues.

After seemingly promising her fans she’ll learn the song (and because, in Joey’s wise words, “You can’t just give up. Is that what a dinosaur would do?”) Cox writes: “How’d I do? Let me know what I should learn next.”

One of her fans commented, “There’s nothing Courteney Cox cannot do, you’re absolutely incredible and amazing”, while another said: “So do you just wake up every day and think to yourself ‘I’d like to break the Internet again today’?”.

Read more: Which Friends character are you, based on your taste in music? >

Thank you for the music, Courtney, and thank you for the ten seasons of emotional highs and lows you and Monica have given us.

