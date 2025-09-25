Incredible footage shows dad playing guitar while undergoing brain surgery

25 September 2025, 17:53

Man plays guitar during brain surgery

By Lucy Beach

His doctors monitored his hand movements throughout.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A man from Plymouth played the guitar while undergoing brain surgery.

Paul Welsh-Dalton, 44, was having an operation to remove a brain tumour the size of a kiwi and the medical team encouraged him to play his guitar so they could monitor his brain activity.

During the five-hour craniotomy, surgeons removed 98% of the 4cm tumour while Paul played songs three songs – ‘Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)’ by Green Day, ‘Tribute’ by Tenacious D and ‘Wonderwall’ by Oasis like as surgeons at Derriford Hospital, Plymouth, worked on 28 March.

Read more: Playing classical music during operations ‘makes surgeons faster and more accurate’

The dad of five had been suffering with aphasia and headaches, and was admitted to hospital after a seizure at home, when doctors discovered a mass on his brain and diagnosed a rare type of malignant brain tumour, oligodendroglioma.

The operation was successful, and although his stage three tumour was classed as terminal, Paul has been given more time.

Man plays guitar during brain surgery
Man plays guitar during brain surgery. Picture: ITV News

Paul said: “We met with the surgeon who performed the surgery and I just mentioned in the initial meeting how important the guitar is to me – I’ve been playing for 30 years.

“He just said, ‘bring it along and we’ll see if we can work it into it.’

“Playing the guitar whilst having my brain operated on was such a surreal experience.”

Read more: Hypnotised singer performs during operation

Keeping Paul awake and playing the guitar throughout the operation meant doctors could keep checking on how their work was affecting Paul’s speech and ability to move his hands – at one point in the video a surgeon asks him to show that he can strum using all his fingers.

His wife, Tiff, said: “When he is awake the surgeon said he can press on Paul’s brain and know if he’s gone too far plus Paul’s speech and ability to move his hands and such is a good indicator of any areas that become affected during surgery.”

Latest on Classic FM

Playing an instrument gives you extra ‘bumps’ on your brain

Playing an instrument gives you extra ‘bumps’ on your brain

Everything you need to know about the songs and soundtrack of ‘Wicked: For Good’.

Wicked: all you need to know about the music in Part 2, including new songs

John Rutter was locked in a choir room to write 'The Lord is my Sheperd'

John Rutter was ‘locked in a choir room’ to write his most famous hymn

Rutter

Norbert Merkl’s instrument collection stolen from apartment

Musician’s priceless instrument collection stolen from apartment including 61 violin bows

Israeli conductor Ilan Volkov was arrested near the Gaza border after calling for a stop to war.

Israeli conductor arrested while protesting near Gaza border

Margot Robbie states her love for Classic FM and film music in interview with Colin Farrell.

Margot Robbie: ‘Classic FM is my favourite radio station – I always wake up to The Lark Ascending’
Secondary School winner Laura Hodges of Thetford Academy

The Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards with ABRSM – revealing our 2025 winners!

Events

Hans Zimmer reflects on Interstellar ten years on

Hans Zimmer on how he wrote the magical ‘Interstellar’ music

Zimmer

Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis will lead the new crime drama Murder Before Evensong, based on Reverend Richard Coles’ novel

Harry Potter star to play clergyman in Evensong murder mystery

3D printed violins

US school cuts music lesson costs by printing 3D violins for students

Latest instrument features

Albert Einstein’s first violin, which he hid from the Nazis, is up for auction

Albert Einstein’s first violin which he hid from the Nazis goes on sale for £300,000

Violinist refused boarding by Transavia Airlines after declining to check in his Stradivarius

Violinist refused boarding by airline after declining to check in ‘rare’ Stradivarius

Orchestra formation

What are all the instruments in an orchestra?

Leo Woodall plays a piano tuner in new film

Leo Woodall is playing a piano tuner in his latest indie film

Novak Djokovic ‘plays’ Vivaldi’s Winter on violin in unexpected Asics advert

Novak Djokovic ‘plays’ Vivaldi’s Winter on violin in unexpected Asics advert

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Piano

Guitar

Flute