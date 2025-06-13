Donald Trump’s flute-playing career cut short: ‘I didn’t particularly like it, wasn’t for me’

Donald Trump says he could have been a ‘brilliant musician’ after receiving flute lessons as a boy. Picture: Alamy / Classic FM

The US President has claimed that he “could have been a flutist” in a new interview, after an aptitude test apparently revealed he was “brilliant” at music.

The 47th President of the United States of America, Donald Trump has shared that he could have been an “incredible musician”, if he’d taken a different path.

Speaking on the debut episode of a new podcast by the New York Post, the former reality TV star said that his parents had sent him for a days-long aptitude test as an 11- or 12-year-old boy.

According to Trump, the results revealed that he was “brilliant at music” and “would be an incredible musician” – news that was apparently not well received by Trump’s father, Fred.

“But I do have an ear for music,” the president insisted. “I play great music. People like the music I play.”

As part of the test, the young Trump was played a note on the piano which he was then asked to identify an hour or so later. “I’d get it right, I guess”, the president said, claiming that he could also remember it “to this day.”

Despite his father’s displeasure at hearing his son had a musical gift, Trump did play a musical instrument for a short time.

“I had flute lessons. Can you believe it? I could have been a flutist,” the president said, adding that his mother organised flute lessons for him for “very short periods of time.”

His flute flirtation was sadly short-lived: “I didn’t particularly like it, and it wasn’t for me,” he said, before calling the flute an “unusual instrument.”