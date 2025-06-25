Jonathan Bailey played clarinet solo on the ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ soundtrack – here’s proof

25 June 2025, 12:38 | Updated: 25 June 2025, 12:40

Jonathan Bailey reveals he played clarinet on the ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ soundtrack
Jonathan Bailey reveals he played clarinet on the ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ soundtrack. Picture: Alamy

By Lucy Hicks Beach

We know Jonathan Bailey can sing, dance and act, but did you know he’s also a clarinettist?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jonathan Bailey played the clarinet solo for his own character’s theme on the Jurassic World Rebirth soundtrack.

“That was the highlight of my career”, he said about the performance in a recent interview.

While he was in London performing the titular role in Richard II at the Bridge Theatre, he went to visit Abbey Road Studios where the 105-piece orchestra was recording Alexandre Desplat’s score.

As the week went on, he thought about bringing his clarinet, saying, “I just wanted to sit at the back and play along to the John Williams score.

“There was a clarinet solo that came up and I said ‘No I can’t possibly’, because I’m in reverence to the other musicians, and then another solo came up and I ended up playing the solo of theme of my own character in a Jurassic Park film which blew my mind,” he added.

Read more: Composer proposes to his partner with live 78-piece orchestra at Abbey Road

He described the “magic and serendipity” of being in the recording studio, as well as expressing his admiration for the orchestra’s clarinetists, saying, “The clarinettists, John and Charis who let me hijack their solo were so lovely – they were like clarinet whisperers.”

When did Jonathan Bailey start playing clarinet?

Bailey got his first plastic clarinet when he was five years old, and eventually landed a music scholarship at Magdalen College School, Oxford where he continued to play the piano and clarinet.

Read more: ‘I stole it from Beethoven’: Wicked’s Stephen Schwartz on how he wrote Defying Gravity

He was also singing from an early age too: at eight years old, he made his West End debut playing Gavroche in Les Misérables.

In a 2012 interview, Bailey said that if he was not an actor he thought he would be “doing something to do with music.”

“The first real performances I ever gave were on piano and clarinet”, he added, “I get a lot of satisfaction from music. I went to public school and the only way I could go, for my parents to pay for it, was if I got a scholarship.

“I had been playing the clarinet and they gave me a nice tasty music scholarship, but with that you had to be in the orchestra and I had to have intensive lessons, but I’m glad it was as I wonder if I would have had the motivation.”

Watch the Jurassic World - Rebirth trailer

Latest on Classic FM

Yunchan Lim plays Rachmaninov in the competition final

Who is Yunchan Lim? Piano sensation’s debut Chopin album, competitions and best performances
Timothy Richards performing ‘Nessun dorma’

Welsh tenor stuns stag-do party with extraordinary performance of ‘Nessun dorma’

Puccini

Suspect and the missing violin

Police hunt for stolen 285-year-old violin taken from a London pub

The government has passed a new law on data used to train AI models, despite backlash from music stars including Elton John.

Controversial AI transparency law passes despite backlash from musicians including Elton John
New technology allows audiences to see inside the brain of a pianist as they play

See INSIDE a pianist’s brain live for first time – with this groundbreaking new technology

Classic FM’s Zeb Soanes presented with Betjeman Society Award for ‘bringing words and music alive’

Classic FM’s Zeb Soanes presented with Betjeman Society Award for ‘bringing words and music alive’
Alfred Brendel is remembered as one of the world’s most celebrated pianists

Beloved Austrian pianist Alfred Brendel has died aged 94

Alfred Brendel

Nicola Benedetti to host a new six-part series on Classic FM

Nicola Benedetti to host six-part Classic FM series revealing ‘The Truth About Classical Music’

Nicola Benedetti

A boy plays the trumpet at a No Kings protest in San Diego

‘Goosebumps’ as young boy plays Star-Spangled Banner on his trumpet at San Diego protest

Donald Trump says he could have been a ‘brilliant musician’ after receiving flute lessons as a boy.

Donald Trump’s flute-playing career cut short: ‘I didn’t particularly like it, wasn’t for me’

Latest instrument features

Inventor creates piano doorbell

Inventor replaces his ‘boring’ doorbell with a miniature piano

Physicists create ‘the world’s smallest violin’ using nanotechnology

Physicists create ‘the world’s smallest violin’ using nanotechnology

The Piano Boat comes to Britain's canals

Floating piano boat named ‘Rachmaninov’ to return to London’s canals

Diana wins 'The Piano' with performance of 'Dreams' at Newcastle concert hall

87-year-old fulfils ‘lifelong dream’ of becoming a concert pianist in tear-jerking The Piano finale
UK’s only string instrument-making degree set to close

UK’s last surviving string instrument-making degree set to close

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Piano

Guitar

Flute