Jonathan Bailey played clarinet solo on the ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ soundtrack – here’s proof

Jonathan Bailey reveals he played clarinet on the ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ soundtrack. Picture: Alamy

By Lucy Hicks Beach

We know Jonathan Bailey can sing, dance and act, but did you know he’s also a clarinettist?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jonathan Bailey played the clarinet solo for his own character’s theme on the Jurassic World Rebirth soundtrack.

“That was the highlight of my career”, he said about the performance in a recent interview.

While he was in London performing the titular role in Richard II at the Bridge Theatre, he went to visit Abbey Road Studios where the 105-piece orchestra was recording Alexandre Desplat’s score.

As the week went on, he thought about bringing his clarinet, saying, “I just wanted to sit at the back and play along to the John Williams score.

“There was a clarinet solo that came up and I said ‘No I can’t possibly’, because I’m in reverence to the other musicians, and then another solo came up and I ended up playing the solo of theme of my own character in a Jurassic Park film which blew my mind,” he added.

Read more: Composer proposes to his partner with live 78-piece orchestra at Abbey Road

He described the “magic and serendipity” of being in the recording studio, as well as expressing his admiration for the orchestra’s clarinetists, saying, “The clarinettists, John and Charis who let me hijack their solo were so lovely – they were like clarinet whisperers.”

When did Jonathan Bailey start playing clarinet?

Bailey got his first plastic clarinet when he was five years old, and eventually landed a music scholarship at Magdalen College School, Oxford where he continued to play the piano and clarinet.

Read more: ‘I stole it from Beethoven’: Wicked’s Stephen Schwartz on how he wrote Defying Gravity

He was also singing from an early age too: at eight years old, he made his West End debut playing Gavroche in Les Misérables.

In a 2012 interview, Bailey said that if he was not an actor he thought he would be “doing something to do with music.”

“The first real performances I ever gave were on piano and clarinet”, he added, “I get a lot of satisfaction from music. I went to public school and the only way I could go, for my parents to pay for it, was if I got a scholarship.

“I had been playing the clarinet and they gave me a nice tasty music scholarship, but with that you had to be in the orchestra and I had to have intensive lessons, but I’m glad it was as I wonder if I would have had the motivation.”