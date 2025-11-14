Star cello soloist proposes to his girlfriend on stage at orchestral concert

14 November 2025, 11:17

Star cello soloist proposes to his girlfriend on stage at orchestral concert
Star cello soloist proposes to his girlfriend on stage at orchestral concert. Picture: Sterling Elliott/Instagam

By Hazel Davis

Sterling Elliott popped the question during a Tchaikovsky performance.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

American cellist Sterling Elliott brought the house down earlier this month when he proposed to his girlfriend Olive after a rousing performance of Tchaikovsky’s Rococo Variations with the Sequoia Symphony Orchestra.

The concert took place in Visalia, California and, shortly before doing what the crowd assumed was an encore, Elliott put down his cello and asked Olive to be his wife.

Elliott said on Instagram, “Olive’s first impression of me was through a video of Tchaikovsky Rococo Variations I posted on Instagram. Since then, she’s watched me perform this piece live twice, both times incredibly special for us amid our busy schedules.

“It was the first piece she ever saw me play in person, and it’s become a symbol of so many milestones in our story.”

“From the original reel, with the little boy’s reaction that touched 90K hearts, to countless hours of hearing me practice at home, this music has woven itself into our lives,” he added, “This performance was a rare chance for Olive to see me play close to home in LA… and I wanted to make it even more special.”

Watch the heart-warming moment below.

Read more: Singer’s surprise proposal brings the house down at San Francisco Opera

Elliott, who was named as a Classic FM Rising Star in 2023, studied at the Juilliard School of Music in New York before embarking on a performing career. He is also part of the Sphinx Music soloist programme.

This weekend, as part of the Young Classical Artists Trust (YCAT), Elliott will perform at the Royal Albert Hall, where he made his solo debut in 2024 at Classic FM Live, playing Elgar’s monumental Cello Concerto (watch below).

Elgar's Cello Concerto - Sterling Elliott

Latest on Classic FM

Benjamin Britten immortalised in bronze statue unveiled by Sir John Rutter

Benjamin Britten immortalised in bronze statue unveiled by Sir John Rutter and Zeb Soanes

Britten

Pianist Stephen Raine rebuilds career after catastrophic hand injury

‘I thought I’d never play again’ – pianist rebuilds career after catastrophic hand injury

University of Nottingham suspends music course ahead of permanent closure vote

University of Nottingham suspends music course ahead of permanent closure vote

French cellist Gautier Capuçon plays while suspended from a zipline in the French Alps.

Gautier Capuçon plays cello while suspended on a zipline in the French Alps

Gautier Capuçon

This keyboard kitten is a fan of classical music

10 calming pieces of classical music for your pet

Dan Walker and Charlotte Hawkins return to present Classic FM’s Pet Classics

How to keep your pets safe this firework season, according to the RSPCA

Ancient well hidden for centuries in Glasgow Cathedral crypt is being reawakened

Ancient well hidden for centuries in Glasgow Cathedral crypt is being reawakened

Uncovered 9th-century manuscript could contain earliest Western music notation

Uncovered 9th-century manuscript could contain earliest Western music notation

Research finds singing together can help reduce stress in dementia patients

Research finds singing together can help reduce stress in dementia patients

Studio Ghibli composer Joe Hisaishi wrote his famous ‘Totoro’ theme in 20 minutes

Composer Joe Hisaishi: ‘I wrote the Totoro theme in 20 minutes!’

Hisaishi

Latest instrument features

Who is Dave, and does he really play the harp?

Who is Dave, and does he really play the harp?

Trailer full of pianos is a write-off after spontaneously combusting in Oklahoma

Trailer full of pianos is a write-off after spontaneously combusting in Oklahoma

Denise Bacon played her clarinet while undergoing four-hour brain surgery to help relieve symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

Parkinson’s patient plays clarinet during brain surgery, revealing miraculous instant results
Camden Stewart, St Pancras station’s viral piano star who began life as a boy soprano

Meet St Pancras station’s viral piano star who began as a boy soprano

Violinist Maya Levy accuses Transavia airlines of ‘complete injustice’ for refusing to let her board with rare 1761 violin

Violinist accuses airline of ‘complete injustice’ for refusing to let her board with rare 1761 violin

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Piano

Guitar

Flute