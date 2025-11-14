Star cello soloist proposes to his girlfriend on stage at orchestral concert

Star cello soloist proposes to his girlfriend on stage at orchestral concert. Picture: Sterling Elliott/Instagam

By Hazel Davis

Sterling Elliott popped the question during a Tchaikovsky performance.

American cellist Sterling Elliott brought the house down earlier this month when he proposed to his girlfriend Olive after a rousing performance of Tchaikovsky’s Rococo Variations with the Sequoia Symphony Orchestra.

The concert took place in Visalia, California and, shortly before doing what the crowd assumed was an encore, Elliott put down his cello and asked Olive to be his wife.

Elliott said on Instagram, “Olive’s first impression of me was through a video of Tchaikovsky Rococo Variations I posted on Instagram. Since then, she’s watched me perform this piece live twice, both times incredibly special for us amid our busy schedules.

“It was the first piece she ever saw me play in person, and it’s become a symbol of so many milestones in our story.”

“From the original reel, with the little boy’s reaction that touched 90K hearts, to countless hours of hearing me practice at home, this music has woven itself into our lives,” he added, “This performance was a rare chance for Olive to see me play close to home in LA… and I wanted to make it even more special.”

Elliott, who was named as a Classic FM Rising Star in 2023, studied at the Juilliard School of Music in New York before embarking on a performing career. He is also part of the Sphinx Music soloist programme.

This weekend, as part of the Young Classical Artists Trust (YCAT), Elliott will perform at the Royal Albert Hall, where he made his solo debut in 2024 at Classic FM Live, playing Elgar’s monumental Cello Concerto (watch below).