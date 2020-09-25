Russian Internal Police choir singing ‘Sex Bomb’ will bring you joy in dark times

25 September 2020, 14:37 | Updated: 25 September 2020, 16:05

Russian Internal Police choir singing ‘Sex Bomb’ will bring you joy in dark times. Picture: YouTube

By Sian Hamer

A diverse repertoire is the mark of any great choir…

The Internet has done the Lord’s work, in unearthing this incredible video of the police choir of the Ministry of Internal Affairs singing ‘Sex Bomb’ by Tom Jones.

Dressed in military garb, the all-male Russian choir swaps its usual patriotic tunes for the Welsh singing icon’s 2000 hit, performing it with just the amount of energy and enthusiasm the song demands.

And it wouldn’t have been a true rendition of the hit without some animated dance moves...

Read more: This clip of Mr Bean ‘singing’ a Puccini aria is just glorious >

The vocal group, which also appears to be known as the Red Army choir or Alexandrov Ensemble, was – *shifts in seat* – first formed under Joseph Stalin in 1939 to help “rouse the spirits of Red Army troops”, Sky News reports.

The choir is now under the control of Russia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Unsurprisingly, the video has caused quite a stir online after Twitter user Olivia Giovetti shared it last Saturday.

New York Metropolitan Opera