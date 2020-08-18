Classical art plus The Simpsons is the combo we didn’t know we needed
18 August 2020, 10:35 | Updated: 18 August 2020, 11:21
Someone has added The Simpsons’ best facial expressions to famous works of art, and we couldn’t be more grateful.
Someone has gone right ahead and improved famous works of art by adding the canary-yellow faces of The Simpsons to them.
Édouard Manet’s The Fifer? They’ve stuck Ralph in there and got that flute right up his nose, of course. And Johannes Vermeer’s The Guitar Player is only made a million times better with a Lisa mid-shriek.
Krusty the Clown appears in an elegant Hopper scene; a naked Martin Prince dashes across Georges-Pierre Seurat’s nostalgic Bathers at Asnières; and – back on the subject of music – we have a rather fetching Martin as The Lute Player, Caravaggio.
Read more: People are recreating famous paintings at home in quarantine >
Here are some of our fave Simpsons masterpiece mash-ups:
Flashbacks to The Simpsons, Season 6, Episode 1 c. 1994...
View this post on Instagram
Georges-Pierre Seurat - Bathers at Asnières (Seventeen Layers) . #thesimpsons #simpsonsmemes #simpsonsfan #simpsonsart #simpsonsshitposting #art #fineart #mashup #simpsons #dankmemes #meme #drawing #painting #sculpture #seurat #pointillism #postimpressionism #france #summer #spring #swimming #bathing #pond #lake #river #vacation #pool #poolside
An idyllic, impressionist scene...
View this post on Instagram
*Monet Monday* Claude Monet - Marge Simpson and a Child in the Artist’s Garden in Argenteuil . #thesimpsons #simpsonsmemes #simpsonsfan #simpsonsart #simpsonsshitposting #art #fineart #mashup #simpsons #dankmemes #meme #claudemonet #monet #garden #gardening #flowers #france #flowerstagram #outdoors #spring #summer #painting #drawing #crossstitch #embroidery #sewing #impressionism #quilting #keepontrucking
Bart Simpson gets a pre-Raphaelite pitcher of drink all to himself, courtesy of John William Waterhouse.
... Dutch courage disguised as water for the ballet, perhaps?
View this post on Instagram
Edgar Degas - Three Dancers on a Stage . #thesimpsons #simpsonsmemes #simpsonsfan #simpsonsart #art #fineart #mashup #simpsons #dankmemes #meme #drawing #painting #sculpture #edgardegas #degas #impressionism #ballet #balletdancer #dance #dancer #paris #parisoperaballet #france #tab #tutu #garden #stage
And no Simpsons parody OR meme account is complete without cattos.