Classical art plus The Simpsons is the combo we didn’t know we needed

By Rosie Pentreath

Someone has added The Simpsons’ best facial expressions to famous works of art, and we couldn’t be more grateful.

Someone has gone right ahead and improved famous works of art by adding the canary-yellow faces of The Simpsons to them.

Édouard Manet’s The Fifer? They’ve stuck Ralph in there and got that flute right up his nose, of course. And Johannes Vermeer’s The Guitar Player is only made a million times better with a Lisa mid-shriek.

Krusty the Clown appears in an elegant Hopper scene; a naked Martin Prince dashes across Georges-Pierre Seurat’s nostalgic Bathers at Asnières; and – back on the subject of music – we have a rather fetching Martin as The Lute Player, Caravaggio.

Here are some of our fave Simpsons masterpiece mash-ups:

Flashbacks to The Simpsons, Season 6, Episode 1 c. 1994...

An idyllic, impressionist scene...

Bart Simpson gets a pre-Raphaelite pitcher of drink all to himself, courtesy of John William Waterhouse.

... Dutch courage disguised as water for the ballet, perhaps?

And no Simpsons parody OR meme account is complete without cattos.