Classical art plus The Simpsons is the combo we didn’t know we needed

18 August 2020, 10:35 | Updated: 18 August 2020, 11:21

By Rosie Pentreath

Someone has added The Simpsons’ best facial expressions to famous works of art, and we couldn’t be more grateful.

Someone has gone right ahead and improved famous works of art by adding the canary-yellow faces of The Simpsons to them.

Édouard Manet’s The Fifer? They’ve stuck Ralph in there and got that flute right up his nose, of course. And Johannes Vermeer’s The Guitar Player is only made a million times better with a Lisa mid-shriek.

Krusty the Clown appears in an elegant Hopper scene; a naked Martin Prince dashes across Georges-Pierre Seurat’s nostalgic Bathers at Asnières; and – back on the subject of music – we have a rather fetching Martin as The Lute Player, Caravaggio.

Read more: People are recreating famous paintings at home in quarantine >

Here are some of our fave Simpsons masterpiece mash-ups:

Flashbacks to The Simpsons, Season 6, Episode 1 c. 1994...

An idyllic, impressionist scene...

Bart Simpson gets a pre-Raphaelite pitcher of drink all to himself, courtesy of John William Waterhouse.

... Dutch courage disguised as water for the ballet, perhaps?

And no Simpsons parody OR meme account is complete without cattos.

Latest humour

See more Latest humour

Primary school music, in a nutshell.

13 painful memories from primary school music that will trigger deep trauma

22 hours ago

Hieronymus Bosch butt song

A wild Renaissance painting shows music written on a pair of buttocks. And someone’s recorded it.

1 day ago

Cat plays piano when he's hungry

Cat has a tiny piano which he plays when he’s hungry

3 days ago

Couple’s neighbourhood brass duet turns into waltz trio, as car horn joins in

A neighbourhood waltz by brass duo turns into a trio… as car horn joins in

4 days ago

Someone synced the Teletubbies with Stravinsky’s ‘Rite of Spring’

A maniac has synced the Teletubbies with Stravinsky’s ‘Rite of Spring’ and I’m scared

5 days ago

More From ClassicFM

William Tell on bottles

Talented muso boi plays William Tell Overture using nothing but bottles
The best live-streamed and archive classical concerts available online

The best classical music and opera online streams available

Raymond Essayan

Pianist who survived Beirut blast sculpts a grand piano from the rubble
Easy piano pieces

9 easy piano pieces to get you started on keys

What’s happening this week on Classic FM

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Discovery
Typewriter concerto

This ingenious ‘typewriter concerto’ is a treat for the eyes and the ears

Anderson