10 famous adverts that used classical music to evoke emotion. Picture: Alamy

By Jo Peskett

Classical music can elevate a commercial away from the everyday, and into a sense of otherworldly wonder. Here are its best-known uses in adverts.

Ever watched an advert and found yourself humming the music all day long? You’re not alone – a quick scroll through online forums reveals just how often a few familiar notes trigger memories of products, jingles, and taglines from years gone by. You’ll often see posts like, “What’s that classical piece from the old chocolate ad – anyone know?”

It’s not just the visuals that stay with us – it’s the music. The right soundtrack lodges itself in the memory, and sometimes it’s the reason we remember the advert at all.

Classical music has long been a favourite among advertisers for exactly that reason. It stirs up nostalgia, adds a sense of familiarity, and can make even the simplest message feel cinematic. Here are ten adverts where classical music played a starring role.

