When the Duchess of Kent went undercover as a primary school music teacher for 13 years

By Jo Peskett

The royal family has long supported classical music, with King Charles III lending his patronage to many top UK ensembles. But while many royals celebrate the arts in the public eye, one took an unexpected path, quietly becoming a music teacher at a primary school in Hull...

Katharine, Duchess of Kent, has been part of the royal family since 1961, when she married Prince Edward, Duke of Kent – first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Now 92, she is the oldest living member of the royal family, though she has kept a low profile in recent years, having stepped back from royal duties in 2002.

After decades of service as a working royal, she also made the rare decision to relinquish her HRH (Her Royal Highness) title, choosing instead to dedicate herself to music education.

In the mid-1990s, she began to reduce her public engagements, and during this time, she quietly took on a new role as a music teacher at Wansbeck Primary School in Hull. Her work remained largely under the radar until 2004, when she revealed her teaching role in an interview with The Hull Daily Mail.

Each week, the Duchess would make the 400 mile round trip to teach music and singing to the pupils at Wansbeck. Her royal status was kept under wraps – only the headteacher knew her true identity.

“I was just known as Mrs Kent,” she later revealed. “The parents didn’t know, and the pupils didn’t know. No one ever noticed. There was no publicity about it at all – it just seemed to work.”

Ann Davies, the headteacher at Wansbeck, shared her thoughts on working with Katharine: “It’s been a privilege to work with Mrs Kent, she’s an inspirational music teacher. The children obviously love working with her, and she with them. Her enthusiasm brings out the best in them. Thanks to Mrs Kent, music is now a strength within the school.”

Music has always been at the heart of Katharine’s life – she plays the piano, organ, and violin – and passing that passion on to children became her greatest joy.

“I’ve studied music all my life, it’s my passion,” she once said. “My other passion is children. Being able to share and pass on your love of music to children is the greatest privilege a teacher can have.”

When asked why she chose to teach at Wansbeck, Katharine explained, “Because of my connections with Yorkshire. It’s close to home and home is where the heart is. I’m from Yorkshire and it’s lovely to be able to teach Yorkshire children.”

Her commitment to young musicians didn’t end there. In 2004, she founded Future Talent, a charity dedicated to supporting young musicians from all backgrounds, ensuring every child has the opportunity to develop their talent.

As well as teaching in Hull, the Duchess also rented out a London flat where she taught piano pupils.

What a wonderful double life to lead...