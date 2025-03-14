When the Duchess of Kent went undercover as a primary school music teacher for 13 years

14 March 2025, 17:18

Did you know the Duchess of Kent secretly taught music at a primary school for 13 years?
Did you know the Duchess of Kent secretly taught music at a primary school for 13 years? Picture: Getty

By Jo Peskett

The royal family has long supported classical music, with King Charles III lending his patronage to many top UK ensembles. But while many royals celebrate the arts in the public eye, one took an unexpected path, quietly becoming a music teacher at a primary school in Hull...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Katharine, Duchess of Kent, has been part of the royal family since 1961, when she married Prince Edward, Duke of Kent – first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Now 92, she is the oldest living member of the royal family, though she has kept a low profile in recent years, having stepped back from royal duties in 2002.

After decades of service as a working royal, she also made the rare decision to relinquish her HRH (Her Royal Highness) title, choosing instead to dedicate herself to music education.

In the mid-1990s, she began to reduce her public engagements, and during this time, she quietly took on a new role as a music teacher at Wansbeck Primary School in Hull. Her work remained largely under the radar until 2004, when she revealed her teaching role in an interview with The Hull Daily Mail.

Each week, the Duchess would make the 400 mile round trip to teach music and singing to the pupils at Wansbeck. Her royal status was kept under wraps – only the headteacher knew her true identity.

“I was just known as Mrs Kent,” she later revealed. “The parents didn’t know, and the pupils didn’t know. No one ever noticed. There was no publicity about it at all – it just seemed to work.”

Read more: Princess of Wales says Lang Lang inspired Princess Charlotte to play piano

Every week, the Duchess travelled 400 miles to teach music and singing to pupils in Hull
Every week, the Duchess travelled 400 miles to teach music and singing to pupils in Hull. Picture: Getty

Ann Davies, the headteacher at Wansbeck, shared her thoughts on working with Katharine: “It’s been a privilege to work with Mrs Kent, she’s an inspirational music teacher. The children obviously love working with her, and she with them. Her enthusiasm brings out the best in them. Thanks to Mrs Kent, music is now a strength within the school.”

Music has always been at the heart of Katharine’s life – she plays the piano, organ, and violin – and passing that passion on to children became her greatest joy.

“I’ve studied music all my life, it’s my passion,” she once said. “My other passion is children. Being able to share and pass on your love of music to children is the greatest privilege a teacher can have.”

When asked why she chose to teach at Wansbeck, Katharine explained, “Because of my connections with Yorkshire. It’s close to home and home is where the heart is. I’m from Yorkshire and it’s lovely to be able to teach Yorkshire children.”

Her commitment to young musicians didn’t end there. In 2004, she founded Future Talent, a charity dedicated to supporting young musicians from all backgrounds, ensuring every child has the opportunity to develop their talent.

Read more: Discover all King Charles III’s musical patronages

Peruvian music teacher makes and successfully plays instruments out of recycled materials for low-income children

As well as teaching in Hull, the Duchess also rented out a London flat where she taught piano pupils.

What a wonderful double life to lead...

Discover music

See more Discover music

Steven Spielberg, Bill Clinton and Tina Fey all played in their school orchestras

11 famous figures you never knew could play a musical instrument

1 day ago

Renowned Masters of the King’s and Queen’s Music: Elgar, Errollyn Wallen, Nicholas Lanier

10 renowned Masters of the King’s and Queen’s Music

3 days ago

Ewan McGregor played the French horn on national TV aged 16

When 16-year-old Ewan McGregor played a French horn solo on national TV

3 days ago

Videos

What is an aria, and how is it different from a song? (Pictured: Nadine Sierra performing at a ball, and in Gounod’s Romeo and Juliet)

What is an aria, and how is it different from a song?

4 days ago

Hear Amanda Seyfried play enchanting Joni Mitchell song on the dulcimer, a 19th-century instrument

Hear Amanda Seyfried play enchanting Joni Mitchell song on the dulcimer, a 19th-century instrument

5 days ago

Videos

Figure skater Isabella Aparicio performs poignant routine to her father Luciano’s ‘Pachelbel’s Canon’ recording

16-year-old figure skater performs to late father’s ‘Pachelbel’s Canon’ in heart-breaking tribute

7 days ago

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM Video Game Music

Essential Classical

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Classic FM Revision

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Occasions

Moods

Instruments

Mood

See more Mood

Studying

Relaxing

Happy

Epic

Romantic

Baby

Occasions

See more Occasions

Wedding

Memorial

Valentine’s Day

Christmas

Latest on Classic FM

Kennedy Center audience boos JD Vance before Shostakovich violin concerto

Audience boos JD Vance at classical concert following Donald Trump’s Kennedy Center takeover
Traitors star Alexander Dragonetti joins Classic FM for new Friday night series

Traitors star Alexander Dragonetti joins Classic FM for new Friday night series

Is this what Mozart really looked like?

Have scientists solved the 230-year-old mystery of Mozart’s real face?

Mozart

Maurice Ravel is one of the greatest French composers who ever lived.

The 10 best pieces of music by Ravel

Ravel

Jeneba Kanneh-Mason plays Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No.2 at Classic FM Live

Who is Jeneba Kanneh-Mason, the rising star British pianist?

Classic FM’s Rising Stars: 30 incredible musicians under 30 we’re celebrating in 2025

Classic FM’s Rising Stars: 30 incredible musicians under 30 we’re celebrating in 2025

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande sing 'Defying Gravity' at the 97th Oscars

We break down Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s Oscars duet from a classical music perspective
First female musician in New York Philharmonic ‘said no’ to Oscar-winning documentary

First female musician in New York Philharmonic ‘said no’ at first to Oscar-winning film about her life

New York Phil

‘The Brutalist’ composer Daniel Blumberg wins his first Oscar for Best Original Score

‘The Brutalist’ composer Daniel Blumberg wins his first Oscar for Best Original Score

A ‘sonata’ often refers to a piece of music performed by a solo instrument with piano accompaniment.

What does ‘sonata’ mean in classical music?