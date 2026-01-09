David Bowie’s isolated vocal from ‘Life On Mars’ reveals the true power of his tenor range

9 January 2026, 16:38

David Bowie Life on Mars
David Bowie Life on Mars. Picture: Getty
Classic FM

By Classic FM

Musical agility and expressive force, and a reminder of the singular talent of the great English singer-songwriter.

10 years ago, a great voice departed our world. And here’s just one performance to celebrate the vocal talent of David Bowie.

He’s generally categorised as a baritone singer thanks to his sonorous and often celebrated lower range. But in Bowie’s early work we hear him in a powerful upper register, and showcasing his fine tenor voice in full effect.

There’s no better example than the glam/cabaret/fantastical epic ‘Life On Mars’, where Bowie rockets up to a B flat with seemingly no difficulty at all. That’s just one semitone below the famous ‘Vincerò’ climax in Puccini’s ‘Nessun dorma’.

Read more: Bells ring out Bowie’s ‘Life on Mars’ at 17th-century Amsterdam church

This isolated vocal track shows that, while intentionally raw and unpolished, his tremendous instrument has real quality and range, whilst never losing its expression, emotion or utter distinctiveness. Truly one of the great voices of the past 100 years.

Sit back and listen to the magic unfold:

David Bowie - Life on Mars? (Voice mix)

The song was first released on his 1971 album Hunky Dory and is widely regarded as one of Bowie’s finest songs. The brilliant string arrangement by guitarist Mick Ronson is also on show on this isolated clip.

Bowie is reported to have had a vocal range of over three and a half octaves. In songs like ‘Sweet Thing’, he would employ distinctive falsetto flourishes and ornaments taking the voice even higher (up to soprano top Fs, apparently). In some songs he double-tracked his own vocal melodies in two different octaves. All hugely impressive from a vocal point of view.

We’ve also looked into isolated vocals for another great tenor and contemporary of Bowie, Freddie Mercury. His vocals from ‘We Are The Champions’, taken apart from the instrumental offering of the song, have to be heard to be believed.

Bowie died two days after his birthday, on 10 January 2016 – and left the world an incredible, fascinating musical legacy, that will continue to be analysed, admired and adored.

Discover music

See more Discover music

Footage resurfaces of Paul Mescal singing in school production of ‘Phantom of the Opera’

Paul Mescal stars in school production of ‘Phantom of the Opera’ in unearthed footage

5 hours ago

Lloyd Webber

Rare iron age trumpet unearthed in Norfolk

Rare iron age battle trumpet unearthed in Norfolk

1 day ago

Gustavo Dudamel is one of today’s most celebrated orchestral conductors

Who is Gustavo Dudamel, Grammy-winning Venezuelan conductor?

2 days ago

Gustavo Dudamel

Stephen Schwartz boycotts Trump’s Kennedy Center gala

Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz boycotts Trump’s Kennedy Center gala

2 days ago

Barber's Adagio for Strings is sampled in Mobb Deep’s Down For You

What’s the piece of classical music in Mobb Deep’s Down For You?

3 days ago

Sir Bryn Terfel joins Classic FM to host new series on opera villains.

Opera star Sir Bryn Terfel joins Classic FM to host new series

4 days ago

Bryn Terfel

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM Christmas

Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Occasions

Moods

Instruments

Mood

See more Mood

Studying

Relaxing

Happy

Epic

Romantic

Baby

Occasions

See more Occasions

Wedding

Memorial

Valentine’s Day

Christmas

Latest on Classic FM

What happened to all Mozart’s children?

What happened to all Mozart’s children?

Mozart

Fake cannonball falls off stage, hits timpani right on cue in ‘Nutcracker’ accident

Fake cannonball falls off stage, hits timpani right on cue in ‘Nutcracker’ accident

Tchaikovsky

Does Will Sharpe really play the piano in Amadeus?

Does Will Sharpe really play the piano in Amadeus?

Vienna New Year's Day Concert

The best classical music for New Year’s celebrations

‘Auld Lang Syne’ was written by Scottish poet Robert Burns, and is usually sung to fireworks on New Year’s Eve

What are the lyrics to Auld Lang Syne, and what does Auld Lang Syne actually mean?

Max Richter, Cynthia Erivo, Bill Bailey recognised in His Majesty’s 2026 New Year Honours list.

Max Richter, Cynthia Erivo and Bill Bailey among musicians named in His Majesty the King’s New Year Honours
A Classic FM exclusive of Aled Jones and Malakai Bayoh singing ‘O Holy Night’ went viral in Christmas 2022

‘O Holy Night’ voted the nation’s favourite Christmas carol for tenth consecutive year

Diana Newell makes her Royal Albert Hall debut at Classic FM Live

‘The Piano’ winner, veteran Diana Newell, makes her Royal Albert Hall debut aged 88

Events

Avatar: Fire and Ash composer Simon Franglen on how he wrote the score.

‘Avatar’ composer reveals he invented brand new instruments for latest film

Will Sharpe, Paul Bettany and Gabrielle Creevy play Mozart, Salieri, and Constanze Mozart in Sky's new 'Amadeus' series.

Paul Bettany tapped into own insecurities to play Salieri in new ‘Amadeus’ series