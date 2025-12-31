The best classical music for New Year’s celebrations

Looking for classical music to accompany your New Year’s Eve and Day celebrations?

Cannons, fireworks, trumpets, and drums – with the whole orchestra to play with, classical music is the perfect accompaniment for a New Year celebration. Here are some of our favourites...

Read more: Max Richter and Cynthia Erivo among musicians named in New Year Honours

Melodies From Scotland - The Ayoub Sisters A heart-bustingly beautiful medley conjuring images of vast moorlands and rugged coastlines, this wonderful piece includes famous Scottish folk songs including New Year’s Eve stalwart ‘Auld Lang Syne’ and ‘Loch Lomond’. It was first recorded in 2017 by the Scottish-Egyptian Ayoub Sisters, together with Paul Campbell and the Royal Scottish National Orchestra. Read more: What are the lyrics to Auld Lang Syne, and what does it actually mean? The Ayoub Sisters - Melodies From Scotland (Official Video)

Fantasia on Auld Lang Syne - Tomlinson Traditionally sung (or at least mimed if you’ve forgotten the words!) as the first song of the New Year, ‘Auld Lang Syne’ is a folk song with words by Robert Burns. The Fantasia by Ernest Tomlinson makes the most of the familiar melody and weaves it in with other well known pieces – see how many you can spot! Fantasia on Auld Lang Syne - Ernest Tomlinson

Champagne Polka - Strauss II You might not be dancing the polka, but New Year’s Eve is made that little bit extra special with a glass of bubbly. The sprightly music is a little joke from Johann Strauss II, who wrote the piece to evoke the sound of champagne bottles being uncorked. André Rieu - Champagne Polka

The Blue Danube - Strauss II A rousing orchestra, a fantastic waltz tune, and some meaty music played by the cellos – it can only be the Beautiful Blue Danube. It’s often played as an encore at the New Year’s Concert in Vienna, and we can see why! The Blue Danube by Johann Strauss II - An der schönen blauen Donau Waltz

The Creation - Haydn Let… there… be… LIGHT! A glorious blaze of choral music from Haydn, and a brilliantly uplifting choice for New Year’s Eve fireworks. The oratorio tells the story of God creating the world – the very first New Year’s Day, if you like! Haydn: The Creation | Nederlands Kamerkoor, Concerto D’Amsterdam & Klaas Stock (2009)

Coppelia, Waltz - Délibes Gradually increasing in intensity, this whirling waltz conjures all the glitz and glamour of the ballroom – this time, from Délibes’ ballet, Coppélia, which premiered in 1870. Delibes - Coppélia-Walzer | WDR Funkhausorchester

1812 Overture - Tchaikovsky You can almost see the fireworks flying from the orchestra in this effervescent piece by Tchaikovsky. Loud, brash, over the top, yet beautifully musical, this celebratory orchestral number is bound to give you a burst of optimism as the old year draws to a close. 1812 OVERTURE, P. I. Tchaikovsky (Canons i campanar) - Banda Simfònica d'Algemesí

Pizzicato Polka - Strauss II Each year in Vienna, some of the finest musicians come together to perform at the New Year’s Concert. This lovely polka by Strauss II was played at the very first of these concerts in 1936. Johann Strauss II: Pizzicato Polka

Music for the Royal Fireworks - Handel It’s unlikely your fireworks will be royal this year, but that shouldn’t stop you from enjoying this celebratory piece of music by Handel. This music fit for a king was first performed on 27 April 1749. Handel - Music for the Royal Fireworks HWV351 - Handel for All 4K

Masquerade Suite - Khachaturian Viennese waltzing not your cup of tea? How about letting Khachaturian whisk you away to a masked ball? The Soviet Armenian composer’s whirling composition is incidental music to a play by Russian poet Mikhail Lermontov, but we think it sounds just wonderful on its own. KHACHATURIAN Masquerade Suite - UNC Symphony Orchestra - November 2015

Die Fledermaus Overture - Strauss II ‘Die Fledermaus’ literally means ‘The Bat’ – what’s festive about that, you might ask? Listen to the first few bars of Strauss’ brilliant opera overture, and think again. This lively Viennese gem was performed at the first New Year’s Day Concert in Vienna. Strauss II - Overture from Die Fledermaus (Orchestre de Paris)

Osanna in Excelsis, Mass in B minor - Bach It’s not a dance, but it’s certainly celebratory – one of the most celebratory songs possible, really. Sung by the angels, the text glorifies God in the highest heavens, and bids peace to all people on earth, and Bach’s wonderful triple time music fits in beautifully amongst some of the best waltzes. A fitting way to start the new year! J.S. Bach - Mass in B Minor, BWV 232: Osanna I (Thomanerchorm Leipzig & Gewandhaus Orchestra)

Radetzky March - Strauss This rollicking march composed in 1848 can’t fail to put you in a good mood. We challenge you not to clap along to the lively tune, which is commonly used as an encore in concerts of Viennese light music. Radetzky March - Johann Strauss | Musikverein Wien | Francisco Navarro Lara & Wiener KammerOrchester

Les Patineurs - Waldteufel Embrace the wintery atmosphere in this waltz, inspired by skaters at the Bois de Boulogne in Paris. And who better to perform this piece and play in the New Year in style than King of the Waltz himself, André Rieu? Waldteufel - Die Schlittschuhläufer | WDR Funkhausorchester