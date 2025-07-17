Can you believe these eight classical masterpieces nearly didn’t exist?

17 July 2025, 10:20

Can you believe these EIGHT classical masterpieces nearly didn’t exist?
Can you believe these EIGHT classical masterpieces nearly didn’t exist? Picture: Alamy

By Jo Peskett

The musical triumphs that were almost never shared with the world...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It’s hard to believe that some of the most treasured pieces in classical music history were almost never composed – nearly lost, abandoned by their creators, dismissed by audiences, or forgotten for centuries. Some were only recognised long after their composers had died; others remained incomplete or overlooked for decades.

Here are eight examples. Each of these works had a turning point – a moment when they might not have made it into the repertoire at all...

Read more: What is the Curse of the Ninth and does it really exist?

  1. Rachmaninov – Piano Concerto No.2

    After the disastrous premiere of his First Symphony, Rachmaninov fell into a deep depression and couldn’t compose. He eventually turned to Dr. Nikolai Dahl, a Moscow-based physician and amateur musician, who treated him with hypnotherapy. And thus, one of the most beloved piano concertos in the repertoire was born – dedicated to the doctor who helped him recover.

    Rachmaninov's Piano Concerto No.2 (I) - Jeneba Kanneh-Mason

  2. Stravinsky – The Rite of Spring

    At its 1913 premiere in Paris, Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring caused a full-blown scandal. The music was so radical – with its pounding rhythms and dissonant harmonies – that the audience responded by rioting, and the police were reportedly called. What once sparked outrage is now seen as one of the most groundbreaking works of the 20th century.

    Stravinsky The Rite of Spring // London Symphony Orchestra/Sir Simon Rattle

  3. Monteverdi – L'Arianna

    Monteverdi’s second opera, L’Arianna, was one of the most acclaimed stage works of the early 17th century. Composed under time pressure for a royal wedding in Mantua in 1608, almost all of the music is now tragically lost – only the famous lament aria Lamento d’Arianna survives, preserved because Monteverdi later published it separately. With no manuscript ever found, the rest of the opera is presumed lost forever and we’ll likely never hear it in full again.

    Monteverdi - Lamento d'Arianna (Lib. 6)

  4. Beethoven – Symphony No.9

    By the time Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony premiered, he was completely deaf. Still, he pushed musical boundaries, setting Schiller’s Ode to Joy for soloists and choir in a symphony for the first time. He conducted the 1824 premiere himself, but, devastatingly, couldn’t hear the audience’s applause and had to be alerted to it by one of the players. That he never heard a note of what is arguably the greatest symphony ever composed remains one of the great tragedies of his extraordinary life.

    Beethoven - Symphony No. 9 (Daniel Barenboim & the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra)

  5. Bach – The Art of Fugue

    Some scholars believe Bach began drafting ideas for The Art of Fugue as early as 1736, though most of the work was likely written and revised between 1742 and shortly before his death in 1750. Much about the work remains uncertain: the final fugue breaks off mid-way, the intended order of movements is debated, and it’s unclear whether Bach saw it as music for performance or study. Published the year after his death, in 1751, the edition included a short chorale prelude to stand in for the missing ending of the final fugue.

    Bach - The Art of Fugue BWV 1080 - Sato | Netherlands Bach Society

  6. Mozart – Requiem in D minor

    Commissioned by a mysterious stranger in 1791, Mozart’s Requiem is Mozart’s Requiem is surrounded by speculation. Ill and increasingly paranoid, he believed he was writing it for his own funeral and died before completing the work. His widow, desperate for payment, enlisted others – including his student Franz Xaver Süssmayr – to finish it in secret. Though later revealed to be a collaborative effort, the Requiem remains one of Mozart’s most enduring works.

    Berliner Philharmoniker & Claudio Abbado – Mozart: Requiem In D Minor: Sequentia: Lacrimosa

  7. Vivaldi – Lost Oratorios

    Vivaldi is believed to have composed four oratorios, but just one, Juditha triumphans (1716), survives complete. Written for the young women of the Ospedale della Pietà in Venice, it was performed during Lent. The rest of his oratorios were likely lost as his music faded from fashion after his death. Juditha offers a rare glimpse into a largely vanished side of Vivaldi’s output.

    Vivaldi: Juditha triumphans, sacred oratorio, RV 644 | Andrea Marcon & Venice Baroque Orchestra

  8. Schubert – Symphony No.8 ‘Unfinished’

    Schubert began his Symphony in B minor in 1822 but completed only two movements. For years, some believed the rest had been lost, but it’s now widely accepted that he never finished the work. It wasn’t performed until the 1860s, more than 30 years after his death, when his friend Anselm Hüttenbrenner revealed he had the manuscript. Why Schubert abandoned the piece remains unclear – but the two surviving movements are among the most beautiful in the symphonic repertoire.

    Schubert: Symphony No. 8 Unfinished | Iván Fischer & Budapest Festival Orchestra

We may never know the full truth behind these works, but what we do have continues to speak for itself. Lost, incomplete, or nearly forgotten, this music endures – and will continue to be heard and enjoyed for generations to come.

Discover music

See more Discover music

Cellist vows to ‘never fly Air Canada again’ after being denied boarding with full-price ticket

Cellist vows to ‘never fly Air Canada again’ after being denied boarding with full-price ticket

1 day ago

Suspect and the missing violin

Man arrested in search for 285-year-old violin stolen from London pub

1 day ago

10 famous adverts that used classical music to evoke emotion

10 famous adverts that used classical music to evoke emotion

2 days ago

Long-lost ‘Mendelssohn’ Stradivarius violin taken in Nazi Germany traced in Japan

Long-lost ‘Mendelssohn’ Stradivarius violin taken in Nazi Germany has been traced in Japan

2 days ago

Pope Leo XIV is a pianist

The new Pope, Leo XIV, is a pianist who can play fiendish Bartók piano solos

7 days ago

Andre Rieu plays violin at UEFA Champions League in Amsterdam, Netherlands

Netherlands national anthem: what are the Dutch lyrics and English translation?

7 days ago

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM Video Game Music

Classic FM Pet Classics

Essential Classical

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Occasions

Moods

Instruments

Mood

See more Mood

Studying

Relaxing

Happy

Epic

Romantic

Baby

Occasions

See more Occasions

Wedding

Memorial

Valentine’s Day

Christmas

Latest on Classic FM

'O mio babbino caro' - a Puccini aria often performed by soprano Renée Fleming

What are the lyrics and translation of ‘O mio babbino caro’?

Puccini

Largest string orchestra world record, Recklinghausen, Germany

1,350 musicians break world record for largest string orchestra with immense ‘Ode to Joy’

Beethoven

La Scala bans flip-flops and shorts in beachwear crackdown at top opera house

La Scala bans flip-flops and shorts in beachwear crackdown at top opera house

Laufey sings ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ in memory of Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota.

Laufey sings ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ at Liverpool church in memory of footballer Diogo Jota
5-year-old pianist to make history as youngest ever performer at Carnegie Hall

5-year-old prodigy to make history as youngest ever pianist to perform at Carnegie Hall

Classic FM Live at 25 with Viking at the Royal Albert Hall

Classic FM Live at 25 with Viking: join us for a spectacular concert at the Royal Albert Hall in October 2025!

Events

Erik Satie

27 lost works by Erik Satie heard for the first time, 100 years after the composer’s death

Aled Jones and Stuart Burrows

Child star Aled Jones sings with late tenor in poignant ‘Panis Angelicus’ duet

Aled Jones

Great British Summer

Join us for a Great British Summer on Classic FM!

'Mission: Impossible' composer Lalo Schifrin has died aged 93.

Iconic 'Mission: Impossible' composer Lalo Schifrin has died, aged 93