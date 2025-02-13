10 most romantic movie scores of all time

We list our ranking of the top ten best romantic film scores.

Valentine’s Day is nearly with us, so what better way to spend it than tucked up on the sofa watching a classic romantic film? Nothing enhances the emotion better than a swooping film score, which elevates the passion on screen to new heights.

Here are some of our favourite favourites.

When Harry Met Sally (1989) A refreshingly honest look at human romantic connection, When Harry Met Sally is a firm favourite romantic film. Two graduate students meet during a lift share, seemingly never to meet again. However, numerous chance encounters ensue at five-year intervals, during which we see the two characters develop together, with hilarious insights into the world of romance. The film is accompanied by a cool, quirky and jazzy score, perfectly suited to the on-screen ambience. The soundtrack consists of standards performed by Harry Connick Jr. with a big band and orchestra arranged by Marc Shaiman, earning Connick a Grammy. Harry Connick Jr. - It Had to Be You

Romeo and Juliet (1996) Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet has inspired wave after wave of adaptations in virtually every artistic form, including ballet, film and music. Baz Luhrmann’s 1996 film caused a storm when it was released, and the soundtrack is similarly striking, using a mix of contemporary music by Nellee Hooper and Marius de Vries. The orchestral score was composed by Craig Armstrong, earning him a BAFTA for Achievement in Film Music and an Ivor Novello. Craig Armstrong - Balcony Scene (from Romeo + Juliet OST)

Chocolat (2000) This charming film is as delightful as a box of chocolates. Vianne Rocher (Juliette Binoche) arrives in the fictional French village of Lansquenet-sous-Tannes at the beginning of Lent with her six-year-old daughter, Anouk. She opens a small chocolaterie which has profound change on the inhabitants of the small town. Rachel Portman was chosen to compose the score, which is delightful, witty and moving. It earned her an Oscar nomination and continues to charm to this day. Rachel Portman - Main Title | Chocolat (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

La La Land (2016) Watching the optimism in La La Land’s opening scene, set on a busy Los Angeles highway, you would be forgiven for thinking this was a film from a different century. That is exactly the effect it is supposed to have, as the film is as much a modern love story as it is a homage to the greatness of Hollywood’s golden age. Justin Hurwitz wrote the music, now recognised by millions. The lush orchestration, which features glorious string melodies, groovy percussion playing and bombastic brass motifs, lifts the music to unparalleled heights. Another Day of Sun - La La Land Opening Scene

The Great Gatsby (1974) F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 classic has become one of the best known and loved romantic stories of all time. It has inspired numerous adaptations, including a ballet and numerous films. This version, released in 1974, stars a superlative Robert Redford in the title role. The music was scored by Nelson Riddle, earning him an Oscar. A fitting tribute to the jazz age, Riddle’s score is peppered with glittering big band hits, transporting the viewer firmly into the 1930s. Nelson Riddle and His Orchestra – «What'll I Do / Ain't We Got Fun [Medley]» («The Great Gatsby»)

The Notebook (2004) Like a lot of the best romantic films, The Notebook shows the relationship between two characters (Noah and Allison) over many years. Aaron Zigman was chosen to compose the music, using his skills as a classically trained composer to provide a score that is sensitive, colourful and full of yearning. Like the best scores, it has elements of the great classical composers incorporated. The main theme has a Mahlerian quality mixed with a John Barry theme. *reaches for the tissues*. Main Title (The Notebook)

Pride and Prejudice (2005) This 2005 adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel, starring Keira Knightley, was scored exquisitely by Dario Marianelli. Set during the early 1800’s, Marianelli opted to compose in the style of music during that period, creating brilliant and beautiful pastiches of Beethoven, Haydn and Mozart. Jean-Yves Thibaudet - Marianelli: Dawn (From "Pride & Prejudice" Soundtrack)

Cinema Paradiso (1988) Often cited as one of the greatest films ever made, Cinema Paridiso is more dramatic than romantic. However, the pure passion and beauty of the score meant we couldn’t leave it off this list. It is one of Ennio Morricone’s greatest scores, showcasing his brilliant flare for melody and pacing. Each scene features perfectly placed music. It was the first collaboration between Tornatore and Morricone, one that lasted until Morricone’s death in 2020. Morricone: Theme from Cinema Paradiso (Renaud Capuçon)

Gone with the Wind (1939) Released as the Second World War broke out over Europe, this swooping epic is the highest-grossing film in history. It encompasses a whole world of issues, including American identity, class struggles and the pursuit of love. Similarly epic is the masterly score by Max Steiner, who spent 12 weeks composing the music. Steiner came from an influential family from Vienna, where he was exposed to some of the greatest music of the day. Taught by Gustav Mahler and the Godson of Richard Strauss, this influence shines through in the scale of his film compositions. At two hours and 36 minutes long, Gone with the Wind was the largest film score he had written. Alongside a late Romantic sound world, Steiner also incorporated folk and patriotic music into his score, including ‘Louisiana Belle’, ‘Dolly Day’, and ‘Ringo De Banjo’ by Stephen Foster. The end result is one of the most astonishing film scores ever written, which has influenced countless composers to date. Main Title (Gone With the Wind)