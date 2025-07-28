Hans Zimmer joins teen drama ‘Euphoria’ to compose music for Season 3

28 July 2025, 12:06

Hans Zimmer to compose Euphoria Season 3
Hans Zimmer to compose Euphoria Season 3. Picture: Alamy

By Lucy Hicks Beach

The Academy Award-winning composer joins Labrinth for the next season of the teen drama.

Hans Zimmer has been announced as the composer for Euphoria season 3.

He will compose the score for the hit HBO series alongside composer-producer Labrinth, who worked on the show’s first two seasons.

“It’s an honour to join this incredible team of storytellers led by the visionary Sam Levinson,” Zimmer said on X.

“Together, they have crafted such a bold and moving series that has meant so much to audiences. Labrinth’s music has shaped the show’s identity and I’m looking forward to contributing to the ongoing story and helping shape this new season through music.”

Read more: The 10 best Hans Zimmer soundtracks

Labrinth also said: “Another chapter in the Euphoria universe! So great to join Hans, one of my heroes in film score, and bring some new magic to this new season. Love x.”

Euphoria is a gritty American teen drama that follows a group of high school students in the fictional town of East Highland, California, as they navigate love, loss, sex, and addiction. It focuses on Rue, played by Zendaya, who is a teen fresh out of rehab and is battling addiction and bipolar disorder as well as the other issues that impact the lives of many teens.

Hans Zimmer is known for writing music that tackles hard-hitting emotions: he told Jonathan Ross on Classic FM at the Movies that the score for The Lion King was a requiem for his late father, who died when he was six. Similarly, when he wrote the score for Steve McQueen’s 2024 film Blitz, about a child getting separated from his mother during the Second World War in London, he said he wanted “the grown-ups to feel the same terror the child feels”.

Read more: Which film composers have won the most Academy Awards?

Hans Zimmer: The FULL interview with Jonathan Ross

He is one of the world’s most prolific film composers, having written music for films including Gladiator, the Pirates of the Caribbean series, The Dark Knight, The Da Vinci Code, Dune, No Time to Die and many more.

He has won two Academy Awards (for Lion King and Dune) and has been nominated for 10 more since 1989. He also has won a BAFTA Award, two Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, four Grammy Awards and has been nominated for a Tony Award and seven Emmys.

